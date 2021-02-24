Watch: Fan breaches bio-bubble to meet Virat Kohli

With Virat Kohli batting at the crease on Day 1 of the Day/Night Test, an Indian fan breached the security to run onto the ground, putting the players on the field at risk of bio-bubble breach.

Looking at the fan running towards the pitch, the Indian skipper quickly moved away from him. Observing Kohli’s reaction the fan decided to run back into the stands.

Fan breached the security. Virat Kohli moves away, fan goes back! pic.twitter.com/6RHj3GuwFu — Cheeru (@_sobermonk) February 24, 2021

Around 40,000 fans thronged the world’s largest cricket stadium which was named after India Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Spinner Axar Patel claimed a career-best 6-38 as India bundled out England for 112 on the opening day to put themselves in the box seat in the day-night third test in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

Rohit Sharma then helped the hosts weather a top-order wobble of their own and finish an eventful 13-wicket day on 99-3.Rohit was batting on 57 at stumps with Ajinkya Rahane on one at the other end with India eyeing a handy first-innings lead.

Earlier, Joe Root’s decision to bat backfired as the tourists folded in 48.4 overs inside two seasons despite Zak Crawley’s stroke-filled 53.

On a track where the ball spun from the first session, the English batsmen repeatedly played for the turn and got beaten by the straight ball instead.

They made four changes to their playing XI but their rejigged top order let them down.

Playing his 100th test, seamer Ishant Sharma dismissed Dom Sibley in the third over before the spinners took over.Left-arm spinner Patel trapped Jonny Bairstow lbw for nought with his first delivery.