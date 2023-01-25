scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023
Advertisement

Watch: Faf du Plessis brings up his first SA20 ton as Joburg Super Kings beat Durban’s Super Giants

Du Plessis, however, has never scored a hundred in the Indian Premier League but he managed to notch up this ton in just 54 balls and powered the Kings to 8-wicket win over Durban's Super Giants in match 22 of SA20 2023 at the Wanderers.

Faf du Plessis celebrates his century, the first at the SA20.(Twitter/JSKSA20)
Listen to this article
Watch: Faf du Plessis brings up his first SA20 ton as Joburg Super Kings beat Durban’s Super Giants
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

On Tuesday, veteran South African strokemaker put on display his another brilliant knock as the batter brought up his first century in SA20 league and guided his side Joburg Super Kings to a victory.

Captaining his side, Du Plessis scripted history as he became the first batter to score a ton in SA20, Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) premier T20 League.

The 38-year-old batter came out alongside Reeza Hendrick and amassed a 157-run opening stand that put Super Kings in a dominant position during the run chase.

Watch Highlights:

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
In Odisha’s rain-fed Malkangiri, a water scheme helps farmers grow a seco...
In Odisha’s rain-fed Malkangiri, a water scheme helps farmers grow a seco...
Delhi Confidential: A special millet counter at Delhi L-G’s At Home...
Delhi Confidential: A special millet counter at Delhi L-G’s At Home...
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s visit to Sri Lanka: Key ta...
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s visit to Sri Lanka: Key ta...
Army looks to get hi-tech drones, robotic mules to replace animal transport
Army looks to get hi-tech drones, robotic mules to replace animal transport

Du Plessis, however, has never scored a hundred in the Indian Premier League but he managed to notch up this ton in just 54 balls and powered the Kings to 8-wicket win over Durban’s Super Giants. In doing so, he scored 8 fours and as many sixes in the match 22 of SA20 2023 at the Wanderers.

On the other hand, Faf’s partner Reeza Hendrick also scored a cautious 45 off 46 balls. Later, the batter lost his wicket in the 17th over off Reece Topley’s bowling.

First published on: 25-01-2023 at 13:07 IST
Next Story

‘I told him, you are making the wrong move’: Mourinho on Ibrahimovic moving to Barcelona from Inter Milan in 2009

Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Pics: India and Sri Lanka players arrive at Rajkot to play 3rd T20I
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jan 25: Latest News
close