Watch: Faf du Plessis brings up his first SA20 ton as Joburg Super Kings beat Durban’s Super Giants

On Tuesday, veteran South African strokemaker put on display his another brilliant knock as the batter brought up his first century in SA20 league and guided his side Joburg Super Kings to a victory.

Captaining his side, Du Plessis scripted history as he became the first batter to score a ton in SA20, Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) premier T20 League.

The 38-year-old batter came out alongside Reeza Hendrick and amassed a 157-run opening stand that put Super Kings in a dominant position during the run chase.

Watch Highlights:

Du Plessis, however, has never scored a hundred in the Indian Premier League but he managed to notch up this ton in just 54 balls and powered the Kings to 8-wicket win over Durban’s Super Giants. In doing so, he scored 8 fours and as many sixes in the match 22 of SA20 2023 at the Wanderers.

On the other hand, Faf’s partner Reeza Hendrick also scored a cautious 45 off 46 balls. Later, the batter lost his wicket in the 17th over off Reece Topley’s bowling.