Watch: Fabian Allen grabs excellent catch dropped by Dwayne Bravo to stun Aaron Finch

Fabian Allen showed acrobatic skills and presence of mind to help West Indies dismiss Australian skipper Aaron Finch in the third of the five-T20I series.

Finch played a slop sweep off-spinner Hayden Walsh in the 12th over of the innings. The mistimed shot went up in the air and was landing between long-on and deep mid-wicket fielders. Bravo was able to get under the ball comfortably but could not hold on to it despite two failed attempts. Allen, who was passing by as Bravo was fumbling, dived to his left to prevent the ball from dropping on the ground.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fox Cricket (@foxcricket)

A struggling Finch had to depart after scoring 30 runs from 31 deliveries, thanks to Allen’s excellent catching in the outfield. Allen also took the wicket of Mitchell Marsh in the match trapping him in front of the wickets. A struggling Australian side was able to post a modest total of 141/6.

The target of 142 was easily chased down by the hosts with 31 balls to spare. Veteran Chris Gayle top-scored for West Indies with a 38-ball 67 laced with four fours and seven sixes. The 41-year-old also became the first batsman to complete 14,000 runs in T20 cricket. In his whirlwind innings, Gayle hit leg-spinner Adam Zampa for three consecutive sixes.

The win in the third T20I helped West Indies take an unassailable lead in the T20I series. Without the services of their star players including Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell, David Warner, Steve Smith and others, Australia have been struggling in the T20I series against West Indies, especially with the bat. Barring Smith who is nursing an elbow injury, the other Australian cricketers opted out of the Caribbean tour.