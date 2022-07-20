scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Watch: Eoin Morgan speaks with Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid about importance of their faith and diversity in England changing room

It's not always the case in all changing rooms, this is a very special changing room and means a lot: Moeen Ali on diversity in the England cricket team's changing room.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: July 20, 2022 3:39:28 pm
Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Adil RashidEoin Morgan, Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali during their interaction. (Videograbs/Skysports)

England spinner Adil Rashid and all-rounder Moeen Ali have spoken to former England skipper Eoin Morgan about the importance of their faith and diversity in the England cricket team’s changing room.

In a video chat during the England vs South Africa 1st ODI on Tuesday, Moeen Ali said, “Hajj is one of the most five pillars of Islam. So as cricketers we know having role models, but as Muslims role models are the prophets. We follow as much as we can in terms of fasting, praying.”

Adil Rashid, who missed England’s white-ball series against India and the later stages of Yorkshire’s T20 Blast campaign in order to make the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca, also said, “It teaches you patience and being grateful for whatever you have.”

Watch: 

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Puneet Chhatwal: ‘Industry survived due to domestic tourism; infra is key...Premium
Puneet Chhatwal: ‘Industry survived due to domestic tourism; infra is key...
Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul ShewalePremium
Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul Shewale
Jitin Prasada’s PWD is under cloud in UP: His OSD and 5 officers out for ...Premium
Jitin Prasada’s PWD is under cloud in UP: His OSD and 5 officers out for ...
Indian MNCs are absent from discussions on digital policyPremium
Indian MNCs are absent from discussions on digital policy

Rashid was granted leave by the ECB and Yorkshire. He flew to the Middle East in the last week of June and returned in mid-July ahead of England’s white-ball series against South Africa.

On being asked by Morgan if diversity in the England team’s changing room has brought in more acceptance, Moeen Ali said, “Diversity in the changing room and the dialogue has been really really good. Whatever differences we may have, when we come to the changing room we fit like fingers in a glove. This is what we love and cherish most about this changing room.”

It’s not always the case in all changing rooms, this is a very special changing room and it means a lot.”

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
UP minister Dinesh Khatik offers resignation over 'ignorance' by officials

UP minister Dinesh Khatik offers resignation over 'ignorance' by officials

Delhi HC stays guidelines barring restaurants from adding service charge

Delhi HC stays guidelines barring restaurants from adding service charge

Treating wife like cash cow amounts to cruelty: Karnataka High Court

Treating wife like cash cow amounts to cruelty: Karnataka High Court

Who is Avinash Das, director detained for sharing a photo of Shah with tainted bureaucrat?

Who is Avinash Das, director detained for sharing a photo of Shah with tainted bureaucrat?

Nagpur businessman dies after setting fire to family inside car

Nagpur businessman dies after setting fire to family inside car

Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul Shewale

Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul Shewale

Premium
Why has govt opened opium production to private players?
Explained

Why has govt opened opium production to private players?

Senior TV journalist alleges threat calls, requests police for security

Senior TV journalist alleges threat calls, requests police for security

When Gulzar & Yash Chopra disagreed on lyrics of 'Jiya Re', and AR Rahman watched quietly

When Gulzar & Yash Chopra disagreed on lyrics of 'Jiya Re', and AR Rahman watched quietly

How can diabetics deal with nausea, bloating and acidity

How can diabetics deal with nausea, bloating and acidity

When Naseeruddin Shah was stabbed by his friend, Om Puri saved his life

When Naseeruddin Shah was stabbed by his friend, Om Puri saved his life

Pythagorean geometry in Vedic-era texts, centuries before Pythagoras

Pythagorean geometry in Vedic-era texts, centuries before Pythagoras

Premium

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

IND vs ENG
IND vs ENG: Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya star as India wins ODI series
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jul 20: Latest News