Watch: Eoin Morgan speaks with Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid about importance of their faith and diversity in England changing room

England spinner Adil Rashid and all-rounder Moeen Ali have spoken to former England skipper Eoin Morgan about the importance of their faith and diversity in the England cricket team’s changing room.

In a video chat during the England vs South Africa 1st ODI on Tuesday, Moeen Ali said, “Hajj is one of the most five pillars of Islam. So as cricketers we know having role models, but as Muslims role models are the prophets. We follow as much as we can in terms of fasting, praying.”

Adil Rashid, who missed England’s white-ball series against India and the later stages of Yorkshire’s T20 Blast campaign in order to make the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca, also said, “It teaches you patience and being grateful for whatever you have.”

Watch:

Rashid was granted leave by the ECB and Yorkshire. He flew to the Middle East in the last week of June and returned in mid-July ahead of England’s white-ball series against South Africa.

On being asked by Morgan if diversity in the England team’s changing room has brought in more acceptance, Moeen Ali said, “Diversity in the changing room and the dialogue has been really really good. Whatever differences we may have, when we come to the changing room we fit like fingers in a glove. This is what we love and cherish most about this changing room.”

It’s not always the case in all changing rooms, this is a very special changing room and it means a lot.”