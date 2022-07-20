Watch: Eoin Morgan speaks with Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid about importance of their faith and diversity in England changing room

Updated: July 20, 2022 3:39:28 pm
England spinner Adil Rashid and all-rounder Moeen Ali have spoken to former England skipper Eoin Morgan about the importance of their faith and diversity in the England cricket team’s changing room.
In a video chat during the England vs South Africa 1st ODI on Tuesday, Moeen Ali said, “Hajj is one of the most five pillars of Islam. So as cricketers we know having role models, but as Muslims role models are the prophets. We follow as much as we can in terms of fasting, praying.”
Adil Rashid, who missed England’s white-ball series against India and the later stages of Yorkshire’s T20 Blast campaign in order to make the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca, also said, “It teaches you patience and being grateful for whatever you have.”
Watch:
Subscriber Only Stories
Rashid was granted leave by the ECB and Yorkshire. He flew to the Middle East in the last week of June and returned in mid-July ahead of England’s white-ball series against South Africa.
On being asked by Morgan if diversity in the England team’s changing room has brought in more acceptance, Moeen Ali said, “Diversity in the changing room and the dialogue has been really really good. Whatever differences we may have, when we come to the changing room we fit like fingers in a glove. This is what we love and cherish most about this changing room.”
It’s not always the case in all changing rooms, this is a very special changing room and it means a lot.”
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Latest News
Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority to sterilise street dogs for free
BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind booked over remarks on Telangana CM Chandrashekar Rao
UPSC recommends 4,119 candidates for govt jobs in 2021-22, lowest in 10 years: Govt data
Lucky System: 1xBet Player Hits Jackpot By Winning Over A Million Dollars
Jasprit Bumrah drops to 2nd in ICC ODI rankings
Netflix Says It Lost Nearly 1 Million Subscribers and Breathes a Sigh of Relief
Kerala: Former minister M M Mani withdraws comment against Oppn’s K K Rama
Laal Singh Chaddha, Joyland, Jai Bhim part of Indian Film Festival of Melbourne line-up
DDA must register real estate projects with regulator, says Delhi-RERA chairman Anand Kumar
‘Algospeak’ is Shashi Tharoor’s ‘word of the day’
‘You had one job’: Woman tumbles on the sand trying to capture couple’s wedding proposal
US man saves five kids from fire, netizens support him on GoFundMe