Watch: Tristan Stubbs takes a blinder to dismiss to Moeen Ali

August 1, 2022 10:16:09 am
The gravity-defying catch Tristan Stubbs pulled off on Sunday night stunned the cricketing world. The catch to dismiss England’s Moeen Ali in the series decider at Southampton even left the commentators in awe.
It was a nothing ball from part-timer Aiden Markram. Moeen spooned it into the covers, it looked like the English all-rounder would get away with it, but Stubbs was quick on his feet and then threw himself full length to complete the spectacular catch.
One of the best catches you'll ever see 👏
Scorecard/clips: https://t.co/kgIS4BWSbC
🏴 #ENGvSA 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/FBlAOf3HUM
— England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 31, 2022
After being put into bat first, the half-centuries by Reeza Hendricks (70 off 50b; 9×4) and Aiden Markram (51 off 36b; 5×4) and a couple of quickfire cameos from Rilee Rossouw (31 off 18b; 6×4) and skipper David Miller (22 not out off 9b; 3×4, 1×6) helped South Africa to put on 191 for 5 in 20 overs.
For England, David Willey (3/25) was the pick of the bowlers.
Set 192 to win in the third T20 at Southampton, England was dismissed for 101 and suffered its joint-biggest defeat in this format. England also went a first home summer since 2013 without winning a limited-overs series.
Jonny Bairstow top scored for England with a 30-ball 27. Buttler was the first batter out for 14 after a 28-run opening stand with Jason Roy (17) ended in the fourth over. Jordan (14) was the only other England batter to reach double figures.
For South Africa, chinaman Tabraiz Shamsi (5/24) was the wrecker-in-chief as he bagged his maiden five-wicket haul in the T20Is.
South Africa won the series 2-1.
It continues the tough start to life as England’s white-ball captain for Buttler, who replaced Eoin Morgan in June and saw trusted ally Ben Stokes retire from 50-over cricket a month later.
Subscriber Only Stories
India had already won two limited-overs series against the hosts by that point and this loss to South Africa leaves the home side low on confidence before this winter’s T20 World Cup.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Patra Chawl redevelopment case: After searching his home for 9 hours, ED arrests Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut
Underweight once, Achinta Sheuli does heavy lifting to extend India’s golden run at Commonwealth Games weightlifting
Understanding the unique jobs crisis that India facesPremium
Naysayers are wrong, India does have success storiesPremium
Why Olena Zelenska’s Vogue shoot makes us uncomfortablePremium
Latest News
Everything we expect Apple to launch at its September 2022 event
Watch: Tristan Stubbs takes a blinder to dismiss to Moeen Ali
India records 16,464 Covid cases, 24 fatalities in a day
Naga Chaitanya reveals if he would work with Samantha Ruth Prabhu again: ‘That would be crazy…’
Rupee rises 13 paise to 79.11 against US dollar in early trade
Eight senior Noida police officials transferred within the district
Ayurveda expert shares ‘medicated breakfast for the rainy season’ (recipe inside)
BTS’ J-Hope creates history at Lollapalooza with electric performances, Jimin cheers and dances in the stands. Watch videos
‘Happy to be back’: Cristiano Ronaldo returns to action for Manchester United
Booths identified, BJP begins Lok Sabha poll planning in Delhi
ExplainSpeaking | Global bright spot or the one-eyed king: Making sense of India’s GDP growth projections
Kerala Rains Live Updates: One person dead as heavy rains lash Kerala, orange alert issued