Monday, August 01, 2022

Watch: Tristan Stubbs takes a blinder to dismiss to Moeen Ali

South Africa defeated England by 90 runs to win the T20I series by 2-1.

By: Sports Desk |
August 1, 2022 10:16:09 am
South Africa's Tristan Stubbs, second from left, celebrates with teammates after taking a catch and dismiss England's batsman Moeen Ali for 3 runs during the 3rd T20 Cricket match between England and South Africa in Southampton, England. (Screengrab & AP)

The gravity-defying catch Tristan Stubbs pulled off on Sunday night stunned the cricketing world. The catch to dismiss England’s Moeen Ali in the series decider at Southampton even left the commentators in awe.

It was a nothing ball from part-timer Aiden Markram. Moeen spooned it into the covers, it looked like the English all-rounder would get away with it, but Stubbs was quick on his feet and then threw himself full length to complete the spectacular catch.

After being put into bat first, the half-centuries by Reeza Hendricks (70 off 50b; 9×4) and Aiden Markram (51 off 36b; 5×4) and a couple of quickfire cameos from Rilee Rossouw (31 off 18b; 6×4) and skipper David Miller (22 not out off 9b; 3×4, 1×6) helped South Africa to put on 191 for 5 in 20 overs.

For England, David Willey (3/25) was the pick of the bowlers.

Set 192 to win in the third T20 at Southampton, England was dismissed for 101 and suffered its joint-biggest defeat in this format. England also went a first home summer since 2013 without winning a limited-overs series.

Jonny Bairstow top scored for England with a 30-ball 27. Buttler was the first batter out for 14 after a 28-run opening stand with Jason Roy (17) ended in the fourth over. Jordan (14) was the only other England batter to reach double figures.

For South Africa, chinaman Tabraiz Shamsi (5/24) was the wrecker-in-chief as he bagged his maiden five-wicket haul in the T20Is.

South Africa won the series 2-1.

It continues the tough start to life as England’s white-ball captain for Buttler, who replaced Eoin Morgan in June and saw trusted ally Ben Stokes retire from 50-over cricket a month later.

India had already won two limited-overs series against the hosts by that point and this loss to South Africa leaves the home side low on confidence before this winter’s T20 World Cup.

