Watch: Emotional Ross Taylor breaks down in his farewell Test

Ross Taylor claimed the last Bangladesh wicket in his final act in Test cricket to seal New Zealand’s series-levelling victory by an innings and 117 runs in the second and final match on Tuesday.

The second Test match proved to be a rollercoaster for the former Black Caps captain. The 37-year-old veteran of 112 Tests couldn’t hold his tears on the opening day of the Test match, during New Zealand’s national anthem.

Taylor, who was accorded a standing ovation by the crowd. He has presented the match ball and was given a guard of honour by the Bangladeshi players.

Veteran New Zealand batter Ross Taylor couldn’t have asked for a more befitting farewell after a 15-year-long journey in red-ball cricket with his family among the crowd.

“It’s great to finish off your career with a win and a wicket, I wanted to finish off with a win and the guys did it. Bangladesh put us under a lot of pressure a number of times, it’s only fair that we share the series,” an emotional Taylor told the official broadcasters after the match.

What a way to finish the Test! @RossLTaylor takes his THIRD Test wicket to finish the Test inside 3 days at Hagley Oval. We finish the series 1-1 with @BCBtigers. #NZvBAN pic.twitter.com/2GaL0Ayapr — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) January 11, 2022

“The series was great. I was wondering if we need to come back tomorrow, but the boys were fantastic. It became a bit funky towards the end, I chunked it up and Tom (Latham) said it was the most precious thing I did over the whole game,” Taylor said about the wicket.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed representing my country, have played a lot here (in Christchurch), spent a lot of time and it’s a great way to finish,” he added.

After the fall of Bangladesh’s ninth wicket, the crowd present at the Hagley Oval chanted for Taylor to be given the ball and New Zealand skipper Tom Latham obliged. The part-time spinner sent down two dot balls before inducing a skyer from Ebadot Hossain and Latham took a tumbling catch at midwicket to ensure a winning farewell for the former New Zealand captain.

Taylor’s previous two victims were Harbhajan Singh and S Sreesanth during New Zealand’s tour of India in 2010.