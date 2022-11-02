scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022

Watch: Dinesh Karthik run out after mix up with Virat Kohli against Bangladesh

The incident transpired in the 17th over when Virat Kohli had hit a ball straight towards Shakib Al Hasan and Dinesh Karthik went for a run but was caught out of his crease, leading to a run out.

Dinesh Karthik was run out after a mix up with Virat Kohli. (Instagram/T20 World Cup)

India’s designated finisher Dinesh Karthik was less than happy with his teammate Virat Kohli when a mix up between the two cost the former his wicket against Bangladesh on Wednesday.

The incident transpired in the 17th over when Virat Kohli had hit a ball straight towards Shakib Al Hasan and Dinesh Karthik went for a run but was caught out of his crease, leading to a run out.

Virat Kohli looked baffled with the commentator saying “Virat Kohli is saying, where is the run?” while Dinesh Karthik made a gesture which could be interpreted as the playing telling Kohli to look at him before attempting a run.

With that run out, Dinesh Karthik’s disappointing World Cup campaign continues with the batter scoring just 7 in this match.

In the match, India defeated Bangladesh by five runs in a rain-curtailed T20 World Cup match. Invited to bat, Virat Kohli and K L Rahul scored sparkling fifties to power India to 184 for six.

The under-fire Rahul returned to form with a 32-ball 50 before Kohli took charge of the innings with an unbeaten 64 off 44 deliveries.

Hasan Mahmud (3/47) was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘Hindus as Minority’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key- November 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘Hindus as Minority’ or ‘...
Dial 1930, not 112: Bengaluru police in-house set-up to tackle cyber crim...Premium
Dial 1930, not 112: Bengaluru police in-house set-up to tackle cyber crim...
Morbi Bridge Collapse | Bridge cable rusted, not repaired, police tell co...Premium
Morbi Bridge Collapse | Bridge cable rusted, not repaired, police tell co...
Arif Mohammad Khan is overreaching in his role as governorPremium
Arif Mohammad Khan is overreaching in his role as governor

Defending a revised target of 151 in 16 overs following a brief rain interruption, India restricted Bangladesh to 145 for six. Liton Das top-scored for Bangladesh with a 27-ball 60. Arshdeep Singh (2/38) picked up two wickets for India.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 02-11-2022 at 09:13:37 pm
Next Story

Akali Dal suspends Jagir Kaur, the first woman chief of gurdwara committee

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

T20 World Cup
T20 World Cup: South Africa defeat India by 5 wickets
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Nov 02: Latest News