Watch: Dinesh Karthik picks Federer over Nadal, and Messi over Ronaldo

Dinesh Karthik’s frantic 30 off 21 balls on Sunday night at Cuttack was not enough as India lost the second T20 by four wickets against South Africa.

But before the match, the Indian wicketkeeper-batter, who is making his comeback to the Indian team, took part in a fun ‘This or That’ segment, where he has candidly admitted that he is a fan of Roger Federer and Lionel Messi.

The BCCI shared a video on their official Twitter handle in which the keeper-batter was asked to pick between two options.

Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal

“I am a Roger Federer fan. I would love to take Roger Federer for lunch. I have always been very enamoured by him, the way he carries himself on and off the field,” said Dinesh Karthik.

Mountain ⛰️ or Beach 🏖️ Federer or Nadal 🤔 Tea 🫖 or Coffee ☕️ 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗵𝗮𝘁 – Do not miss this fun segment with @DineshKarthik! 😎 😎 #TeamIndia | #INDvSA | @Paytm pic.twitter.com/QHCsiLsLLq — BCCI (@BCCI) June 12, 2022

Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo

“I like Messi. He is slightly different and I enjoyed watching him the little I have watched,” said Karthik.

If he has the ability to read minds

“I would definitely read the mind of MS Dhoni,” he said.

Movie or book on his life

“Movie on my life will be great. It is more fascinating,” said Karthik.

Tea over coffee

“Over a period of time, I think when you travel, especially in other parts of India, it’s easier to get a nice cup of tea,” he said.

Mountains or beach

“The peace and quiet that I have noticed when I go to hilly areas, I enjoy that a lot more,” replied Karthik.

Lamborghini or Mustang

“Lamborghini. I like the sound that comes from a Lamborghini,” said Dinesh Karthik.