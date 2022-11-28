Watch: Dhoni shakes legs with Hardik, Ishan and rapper Badshah at UK-based businessman’s birthday party

“Our jam, our moves, what a night,” Hardik Pandya shared an Instagram video, where he can be seen partying with MS Dhoni, Ishan Kishan and rapper Badshah at UK-based businessman Kuljinder Bahia’s birthday party in Dubai.

Hardik lead the Indian team in their T20Is series win against New Zealand, in the absence of Rohit. Shikhar Dhawan is leading the Indian side in the ODI series.

In the video, Badshah is seen surrounded by a crowd as he belts the song.

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni and star player Hardik Pandya are seen enjoying the song and go on to loudly sing the chorus lyrics.

Hardik’s brother Krunal Pandya is also seen having a blast with them along with a few other guests.

According to The Sunday Times Rich list, Bahia owns Southall Travel, a popular travel agency among Indians that boasts over 255,000 customers.

In 2012, his wealth went up by £43m making him worth £227m. Bahia is known to hold his Indian roots close to his heart. He still goes to the annual London reunion of his Indian school, Bishops Cotton, and recently took over as chairman of the school’s reunion association.

After taking Gujarat Titans to the IPL final, Earlier this year, Hardik Pandya spoke about MS Dhoni.

Hardik’s appointment as Titans captain had raised many an eyebrow; someone who never led a side before in serious cricket. The all-rounder, however, has taken to the job like a duck to water and over the course of this IPL his captaincy skills have been praised. His ability to stay calm under pressure has a touch of Dhoni. Hardik agreed.

“Obviously Mahi bhai has played a big role in my life. He is a dear brother, a dear friend, family to me. So, for me, I have learnt a lot of good of things from him. For me it was more about being individually strong which I’m really proud of myself as well, how I have been able to manage all the parts,” he said at the post-match press conference after Titans’ win over Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 1.