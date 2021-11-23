Watch: Dhananjaya de Silva’s bizarre hit-wicket dismissal against West Indies

Sri Lankan batsman Dhananjaya de Silva, right, hits the wicket while attempting to stop the ball being fallen on it as West Indies' fielder Nkrumah Bonner watches during the day two of first test cricket match between Sri Lanka and West Indies' in Galle, Sri Lanka, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

In one of the most bizarre dismissals you’ll ever see on a cricket pitch, Sri Lankan allrounder Dhananjaya de Silva knocked the bails off the stump with his bat while trying to save the ball from bouncing back on the wickets in the first test match against in West Indies.

The incident happened in the 95th over when Shanon Gabriel bowled a short delivery and de Silva punched it back on the pitch. In an attempt to stop the ball from bouncing onto the sticks, de Silva smashed the stumps with the bat.

The replay showed de Silva trying to push the ball away with the bat, but it hit the top edge and still the threat of the stumps being disturbed wasn’t put off. So he used the bat in a hurry to push it away to the other side, in the process panicked and hit the leg stump. A fine innings of 61, thus came to an end.

This is absolutely everything. 😂 Dhananjaya de Silva is out hit wicket to Shannon Gabriel on day 2 of the SL v WI test. pic.twitter.com/IuKKt5E6yZ — Ben Tanner (cricket) (@BJTcricket) November 22, 2021

Earlier, West Indies did well to take the last seven Sri Lanka wickets for 119 runs after the hosts had laid a solid foundation for a good score when they resumed on 267 for three.

Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne, who reached his 13th test hundred on Sunday, was stumped by Joshua Da Silva off spinner Chase for 147. He hit 15 fours in his 300-ball innings.

Chase took 5-83, his fourth test five-wicket haul, while left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican claimed 3-87.

West Indies batsman Jeremy Solozano, playing his first test, is out of the rest of the match after being concussed when receiving a blow on his helmet as he fielded at short leg on Sunday.