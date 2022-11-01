scorecardresearch
Watch: Dewald Brevis takes a jaw-dropping catch after smashing 162 off 57 balls in CSA T20

19 years old Bravis first stopped the ball from going out for a six, and later dived inside the rope to complete the catch.

Dewald Brevis, cSA T20Dewald Brevis sent the batter back to pavilion with his brilliant effort at the fence. (Videograbs)

South African cricketer Dewald Brevis has continued to hog limelight as the youngster took a jaw dropping catch after smashing a record breaking 162 off just 57 balls. Brevis took this catch during a Titans vs Knights match in the ongoing CSA T20 Challenge on Monday.

The magnificent effort from the 19-year-old Brevis was witnessed during the 7th over of Knights’ inning when Harmer smashed a big hit trying to clear the boundary ropes. But the brilliant fielding effort from the South African teenager sent him back to pavilion. Bravis first stopped the ball from going out for a six, and later dived inside the rope to complete the catch.

Earlier, Brevis played a 162 runs off 57 balls knock, becoming the highest domestic T20 scorer. He also became the holder for the fastest domestic hundred in South Africa. Brevis was in exceptional form as he reached his 50 in just 18 balls, before getting a ton in just 35 balls. He smashed 13 fours and 13 sixes before getting dismissed in the 20th over, guiding his franchise to 271/3.

The youngster who is fondly called Baby AB also received high praise from AB de Villiers himself who took to Twitter and said, “Dewald Brevis. No need to say more.”

This is not the first time that Brevis has courted praise from his idol. “I know Dewald very well. I have been his mentor for about two years now and helped him with his batting and his attitude towards cricket,” De Villiers had told Netwerk24.

First published on: 01-11-2022 at 07:56:08 am
