Watch: Deepak Chahar ‘Mankads’ Kaia, does not appeal

Deepak Chahar on Monday ‘Mankaded’ Zimbabwe’s Innocent Kaia but did not appeal which led to the umpire calling it a dead ball in the 3rd and final ODI against Zimbabwe.
Kaia way out of his crease of his crease when Chahar ran in and took the bails off at the non-striker’s end but let Kaia off the hook when he decided against appealing.
In the match, Chahar took 2 wickets for 75 runs as India ran away with a 13-run victory. Shubman Gill (130) struck a stroke-filled century to power India to 289 for eight.
In reply, Zimbabwe’s innings ended at 276 in 49.3 overs thanks to Sikandar Raza’s brilliant 95-ball 115.
Deepak Chahar didn’t Appeal on Mankad 😂 pic.twitter.com/4ihfnljbMl
— Keshav Bhardwaj 👀 (@keshxv1999) August 22, 2022
Earlier, coming in to bat at number three, Gill smashed 130 off 97 balls with the help of 15 boundaries and one six, after India opted to bat.
Besides Gill, Ishan Kishan made 50 while Shikhar Dhawan scored 40.
Brad Evans (5/54) picked up his maiden five-wicket haul for the home team.
The term ‘Mankading’ is derived from the name of legendary former Indian cricketer Vinoo Mankad. In 1947, during a series in Australia, Mankad had dismissed opposition batsman Bill Brown twice by clipping the bails at the non-striker’s end before bowling the ball. While Mankad found himself at the end of significant criticism for it he received support from an unlikely source – batting great and then Australian captain Sir Don Bradman.
Earlier this year the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), decided to move the law relating to run-outs at non-striker’s end from “unfair play” section.
In 2019, Ravichandran Ashwin found himself at the receiving end of flak, ‘for acting in contrary to the spirit of cricket’, after running Jos Buttler out that way during an Indian Premier League game between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals. The Indian off-spinner always maintained that he used no unfair means, given that the non-striker was trying to steal a few yards.
