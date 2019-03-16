WATCH: Dean Jones sheds tear while addressing Asif Ali’s daughter’s condition

Ahead of Islamabad United’s first Eliminator clash on Thursday against Karachi Kings, batsman Asif Ali found out that his daughter was suffering from cancer. He smashed 10-ball 24 to take his side to a victory. Speaking at the press conference after the match, head coach Dean Jones broke down while addressing Ali’s daughter condition.

“Asif got a very sick child. We just have to be wary about this. He is a good kid,” Jones said, and he walked off from the conference, holding back tears.

Dean Jones in tears at today’s press conference when speaking about Asif Ali’s daughter pic.twitter.com/UMDWytP0Vu — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) 15 March 2019

Earlier, Kings had posted 161/9 in 20 overs, setting up a target of 162 for Islamabad to chase. Coming down to bat, Ali smashed 2 sixes and a four to take his side to a win with 3 balls remaining. While Alex Hales was named as the man of the match for scoring 41 runs in 42 balls, it was Asif who held his nerves at the crucial stage and took his side further in the tournament.

Former Pakistan fast bowler Waqar Younis praised the right-handed batsman for staying focused despite his daughter’s condition. “Hats off to him, it isn’t easy. He’s been going through this for the last year. Coming out and playing a tournament like this, it’s heartbreaking, what we’re hearing from the hospital and the news coming through,” Younis said after the match.

Islamabad lost to Peshawar Zalmi in the second Eliminator by 48 runs. Quetta Gladiators will play Peshawar Zalmi in the final on Sunday.