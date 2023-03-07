Watch: DC’s Radha Yadav pulls off stunning catch to dismiss UPW’s Deepti Sharma

Delhi Capitals player Radha Yadav pulled off a stunning catch to dismiss Deepti Sharma in the Women’s Premier League match against the UP Warriorz.

In the 11th over, Sharma hit a the first ball bowled by Shikha Pandey towards long on. The well-struck ball looked to be dropping just in front of Yadav but she charged in and dived forward to take a brilliant low catch.

The Delhi Capitals ultimately won the match by 42 runs and registered their second victory of the tournament as even a late flurry by Tahlia McGrath (90) couldn’t drag the Warriorz over the line.

Kiran Navgire has got competition! Another stunning catch in the #DCvUPW contest. This time it is Radha Yadav with her sensational fielding effort.

DC posted 211 for 4, with captain Meg Lanning top-scoring with a 42-ball 70. Jess Jonassen and Jemimah Rodrigues also made useful contributions as they remained not out on 42 and 34 respectively.

Chasing a big total, UP Warriorz could only score 169 for 5 in 20 overs despite McGrath’s unbeaten innings. Jess Jonassen grabbed three wickets for 43 runs to be the most successful DC bowler.

UP Warriorz opted to field, thinking the surface would suit the pacers early on but Delhi were able to negate that threat to post a challenging total.

Lanning and her opening partner Shafali Verma (17 off 14) shared a 67-run off 39 balls with the skipper doing the bulk of the damage.

Warriorz made a surprising call to leave out Grace Harris, who single-handedly won them the previous game, for the extra pace of Shabnim Ismail.