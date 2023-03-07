scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Mar 07, 2023
Advertisement

Watch: DC’s Radha Yadav pulls off stunning catch to dismiss UPW’s Deepti Sharma

The Delhi Capitals ultimately won the match by 42 runs and registered their second victory of the tournament as even a late flurry by Tahlia McGrath (90) couldn't drag the Warriorz over the line.

Radha Yadav takes stunning catch to dismiss Deepti Sharma. (Screengrab: Women's Premier League)

Delhi Capitals player Radha Yadav pulled off a stunning catch to dismiss Deepti Sharma in the Women’s Premier League match against the UP Warriorz.

In the 11th over, Sharma hit a the first ball bowled by Shikha Pandey towards long on. The well-struck ball looked to be dropping just in front of Yadav but she charged in and dived forward to take a brilliant low catch.

The Delhi Capitals ultimately won the match by 42 runs and registered their second victory of the tournament as even a late flurry by Tahlia McGrath (90) couldn’t drag the Warriorz over the line.

DC posted 211 for 4, with captain Meg Lanning top-scoring with a 42-ball 70. Jess Jonassen and Jemimah Rodrigues also made useful contributions as they remained not out on 42 and 34 respectively.

Chasing a big total, UP Warriorz could only score 169 for 5 in 20 overs despite McGrath’s unbeaten innings. Jess Jonassen grabbed three wickets for 43 runs to be the most successful DC bowler.

UP Warriorz opted to field, thinking the surface would suit the pacers early on but Delhi were able to negate that threat to post a challenging total.

Lanning and her opening partner Shafali Verma (17 off 14) shared a 67-run off 39 balls with the skipper doing the bulk of the damage.

Also Read
India vs Australia 4th Test tip-off XI
India vs Australia 4th Test tip-off XI: Mohammed Shami may come in for Mo...
WPL: Want the boundaries to be pushed back a little bit, says RCB's Sophi...
Ujjwala Pawar: 'We played in front of 50,000 people in the late 1970’s'
Shakib Al Hasan shines as Bangladesh deny England clean sweep in ODI series

Warriorz made a surprising call to leave out Grace Harris, who single-handedly won them the previous game, for the extra pace of Shabnim Ismail.

First published on: 07-03-2023 at 23:27 IST
Next Story

Erik Ten Hag made Manchester United players listen to Liverpool’s celebration after 7-0 rout

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Pics: Team India practice, Narendra Modi Stadium decks up ahead of 4th IND vs AUS Test
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Mar 07: Latest News
close