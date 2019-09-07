Watch: David Warner’s epic reply to fan calling him ‘cheat’

David Warner and Steve Smith have been having a tough time among the spectators after last year’s Ball Tampering incident. Cricket fans boo them, abuse them and mock them but these cricketers, who have served their one-year ban from International cricket, have also learnt to let go and give fitting replies.

In a fresh incident at the Old Trafford, where the fourth Test is being played, David Warner is seen reacting to a fan’s abusing comment. “Warner you f***ing cheat,” one spectator screamed as Warner jogged from the dressing rooms to the field along with his teammates.

David Warner’s reaction to a fan shouting “Warner, you fucking cheat” is the best thing I’ve seen recently 😂🤣 #Ashes2019pic.twitter.com/IfvkQJhjmC — Saurabh (@Boomrah_) September 7, 2019

But to everone’s surprise, Warner turned around to face the fan and gave them a “wooh” with a thumbs up. The general rule of thumb is to never feed the trolls but in this case, it’s fair to say Warner did a fine job bunting the ball back at the punter rather than letting this spray go through to the keeper. Though it has been a tough series for David Warner, his team is performing well. Warner has passed fifty just once in four Tests with scores of 2, 8, 3, 5, 61 and 0 next to his name.

In a another incident, playing his first Test match after serving a 12-month ban, David Warner was at ease as he responded to a merciless English crowd who chanted “he’s got sandpaper in his hand” during the first Ashes Test in Birmingham. In the first innings, England saw a mini batting collapse and the crowd took it out on Warner, who was sent to field in front of the boisterous Hollies Stand. “He’s got sandpaper in his hands,” screamed the crowd again and again till Warner, with eyes focused on the game, pulled out his empty pockets.