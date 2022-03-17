Watch: David Warner tries to fix Karachi pitch, wife Candice wishes he ‘would do this more around the house’

After a video of Pat Cummins went viral of him fixing the pitch at the National Stadium in Karachi during the second Test match between Pakistan and Australia, David Warner this time grabbed attention trying his hand with the hammer on Day 5.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) posted a video of Warner trying to fix the Karachi wicket when Pakistan were at 380 for four in their second innings. The PCB captioned the video as, “The Thor hammer made another cameo today.”

Warner’s wife Candice replied to the post saying, “I wish @davidwarner31 would do this a little bit more around the house!!”

Australia captain Cummins defended his decision not to enforce follow-on against Pakistan in the drawn second Test in Karachi on Wednesday. Australia racked up 556-9 before declaring their first innings and then skittled out Pakistan for 148 for a mammoth lead of 408 at Karachi’s National Stadium.

Instead of subjecting Pakistan to follow on, Cummins decided to bat on and Australia declared their second innings at 97-2 setting Pakistan a record victory target of 506. Babar Azam’s epic 196 fuelled Pakistan’s spirited fightback and Australia were eventually stranded three wickets away from a 1-0 lead in the three-Test series.

Babar also got back-to-back reprieves when Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne failed to latch onto sharp chances in debutant Mitchell Swepson’s over.Usman Khawaja also spilled Rizwan, then on 91, who went on to make 104 not out.