WATCH: David Warner takes a blinder to stun teammate Ashton Agar

Wednesday, June 15, 2022
David Warner takes a blinder to stun teammate Ashton Agar

David Warner produced a moment of brilliance on the field during the first Sri Lanka-Australia ODI in Kandy.

June 15, 2022 9:51:29 pm
warner catchDavid Warner's catch at mid on to dismiss Dhananjaya de Silva in the first Sri Lanka-Australia ODI in Kandy. (Screengrab: Sony Liv)

David Warner is a platinum-rated cricket entertainer. With the bat, and even without it. During the first ODI against Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy, he gave cricket fans another moment to behold when he grabbed a one handed catch to dismiss Dhananjaya de Silva at mid on.

His effort left many jaws dropped, including some of his teammates.

Ashton Agar, the bowler, was also in disbelief of Warner’s brilliance.

Here’s a video of the catch and the celebrations that followed by the men in yellow.

Having won the T20I series 2-1, Australia started off the ODI series with a two-wicket win, courtesy of the DLS method in a rain-obstructed match. Winning the toss, Sri Lanka elected to bat first and posted 300 on the scoreboards with their top three scoring half-centuries.

For Australia, Marnus Labuschagne and Ashton Agar picked a couple of wickets each. Chasing the total, the visitors were 282/8 in 42.3 overs when the rain halted play.

The second of the five ODIs will be played on Thursday at the same venue.

