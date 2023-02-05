Watch: David Warner switches from left-handed to right-handed while batting in nets

Australia batter David Warner was seen switching from batting left-handed to right-handed during net practice in their camp at the Karnataka State Cricket Association’s Alur Ground near Bengaluru.

Warner has scored 1,148 runs against India at an average of 33.76 from 18 Tests and on his two India tours, he has managed only 388 runs.

The Aussie had tried this move before in the Bangladesh Premier League where he hit Chris Gayle for a glut of boundaries back in 2019.

Extraordinary skill – @davidwarner31 switching between batting left and right handed in the nets at Alur #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/6cHhJAcvSm — Louis Cameron (@LouisDBCameron) February 5, 2023

Australia will begin their tour of India with the first Test set to begin on February 9. Before the series has even began, the two sides have been trading digs at each other on the state of Indian pitches.

“The last time we went I’m pretty sure we got served up a green-top (to practice on) and it was sort of irrelevant. We’re better off having our own nets and getting spinners in and bowling as much as they can. We’ll wait and see when we hit the ground. I think we’ve made the right decision to not play a tour match,” Australia’s Steve Smith had said when asked why the Australian team were not opting to play warm up matches before the 1st Test.

To this veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin replied on his YouTube channel, saying, “Australia are not playing any tour matches this time. This is not new. Even India avoids tour games when they go on a few overseas tours. Since Team India’s schedule is packed with international games, it is not possible to turn up for practice games with the same intensity.”

“Smith said, ‘We got a green wicket in Brabourne and a completely opposite one in the first Test (during the 2017 series). In all fairness, it was a rank-turner in Pune. We might have given them a green track, but nobody plans all these things. However, Australia are known for its mind games and sledges before a series. They love doing that. It’s their style of cricket,” Ashwin added.