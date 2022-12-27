Watch: David Warner walks off with cramps after double hundred at MCG, gets standing ovation

Cricket Australia has released a video of David Warner getting a standing ovation for his double hundred in his 100th Test at the MCG on Day 2 of the second Test against South Africa.

Warner scored 200 off just 254 balls with 16 boundaries and two mammoth sixes in the scorching heat of 37 degrees Celsius (99F) at Melbourne.

Cricket Australia’s video of Warner retiring hurt after his landmark captioning, “After a tremendous knock in scorching heat,

@davidwarner31 walks off to a standing ovation for an incredibly well-earned sit-down 🥵”.

David Warner with his double hundred went past 8000 Test runs in his career. David Warner became the first player in the history of Australian cricket to score a double ton in his 100th Test.

In addition to that, he becomes the 10th player to score 100 in his 100th test among some of the legends of the game.

Warner was in a poor run of form coming into the series scoring 102 runs at an average of 25.50 against West Indies. In the first test against South Africa, the southpaw registered the second golden duck of his career in the first test at Gabba in Brisbane. In the second innings chasing just 35 runs he was dismissed for 3

“Yeah my back’s up against the wall, but it’s in my DNA to keep being competitive, come out here with a smile on my face and take on whatever opposition we’re going to face,” Warner said.

South Africa was bowled out cheaply for 189 runs in the first innings. Australian young all-rounder bagged a five-wicket haul. Australia leads the series 1-0 after their win at Brisbane.