Watch: David Warner faces Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins before 3rd India T20I

Australia pace duo Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins bowled to suspended opener David Warner during the SCG nets ahead of the Test series against India on Sunday.

David Warner facing Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins in the SCG nets. Aus coach Justin Langer standing as umpire pic.twitter.com/UBOwaaEbb0 — Samuel Ferris (@samuelfez) 25 November 2018

Earlier on Sunday, Warner, who plays for Randwick-Petersham, had made a quick 49-ball 81 against UTS North Sydney and then helped the Australian pacers continue their practice for the first Test, set to begin on December 6 at Adelaide Oval.

Advertising

Left-handed batsman Warner had to face the wrath of Hazlewood and Cummins during practice and he was seem jumping around his crease. National coach Justin Langer was also present during the practice and acted as the umpire while the two pacers sweat it out a day ahead of the third T20I against India. Cricket.com.au reported that just when Warner and the fast bowlers finished practice, T20 captain Aaron Finch arrived at the nets.

Earlier this week, Cricket Australia (CA) unanimously rejected the submission made by Australian Cricketers’ Association (ACA) which called for the bans imposed on Steve Smith, Warner and Cameron Bancroft to be reduced. The trio were charged for ball tampering at Newlands on the tour of South Africa earlier in the year.

India play four-match Test series on their tour to Australia