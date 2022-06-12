Watch: Dasun Shanaka’s blinder helps SL to chase down most runs in last 3 over of a T20 match

At the end of the 17th over, Sri Lanka were reeling at 118 for 6. They needed 59 runs in the last 18 balls, and Josh Hazelwood, one of the finest T20I bowlers of the recent time, had the ball in his hands. Hazlewood’s bowling figure before the 18th over was 3-1-3-2.

I’m very happy to see these smiling faces of my people 😇🇱🇰 pic.twitter.com/H4yQDmLpjj — Dasun Shanaka (@dasunshanaka1) June 11, 2022

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka started the assault. After Chamika Karunaratne gave Shanaka the strike with a single off Hazlewood, the Lanka captain smashed two sixes and two fours quickly. In the next over, Shanaka and Karunaratne took 18 from Jhye Richardson’s over.

Kane Richardson started the last over nervously with two wides, a couple of singles later, and with 15 needed off four, Shanka hit back-to-back fours and a six to ease off the pressure, bringing up a superb fifty and ultimately leading the hosts to an exhilarating win.

Australia, however, took the series 2-1.

This was the most run scored in the last three overs by a team in the T20.

The previous record was held by Sydney Sixers against Sydney Thunders by four wickets in December 2015, during a Big Bash League match. Sixers won the match by four wickets and smashed 56 runs from the last three overs.

Jordan Silk (69 not out off 43 balls) was the hero for the Sixers. Silk took 23 runs from Ahillen Beadle’s 18th over. Silk and Steve O’Keefe won it for the sixers. Silk smashed two sixes while O’Keede finished it with back-to-back boundaries.