WATCH: Couple get engaged at Lord’s during India vs England

Marriages are made in heaven but on Saturday it was time to change the location to the Lord’s cricket ground. As England took India in the second ODI, a young couple- Charan Gill and Pavan Bains, made it a memorable occasion for themselves as the boy decided to pop the question from the stands with the help of David ‘Bumble’ Lloyd. The incident occurred in the 24th over of England’s innings, when Bumble (in commentary) gave the cue to Charan to ask a very important question. Once the camera zoomed in on the couple, the man sprung the surprise and the proposal went for a review – ‘Decision Pending’ showed the TV screen as the girl finally burst out laughing before saying yes. Yuzvendra Chahal, who was bowling the over, also applauded the gesture.

Meanwhile, back to cricket where England posted a competitive 322/7 in their first innings. Riding high on Joe Root’s 113 and David Willey’s quickfire 50 England soared past the 300 run mark. However, at one stage it did seem like they were in trouble at 214/5. But the partership between Root and Willey took England to a respectable total.

