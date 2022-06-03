WATCH: Construction workers find the ball after Liam Livingstone hits it out of the stadium

The Liam Livingstone show took over the Vitality Blast T20 on Thursday. On a typical outing, the 28-year-old scored 75 runs off just 40 deliveries, hitting five fours and equal sixes. One of the maximums landed on a construction site just outside the stadium.

“How on earth do you find the ball in the middle of all that?”, said the commentators on air.

The ball wasn’t gone for long, as a couple of construction workers nearby retrieved it and helped the cricket resume in Manchester.

The Vitality Blast T20 acknowledged the efforts of the duo with a tweet via their official handle. Here’s the video showing the work that went behind at the construction site.

Shoutout to the builders who helped retrieve the match ball 🤣#Blast22 https://t.co/1cKEDkFWVQ pic.twitter.com/wWGKexREW0 — Vitality Blast (@VitalityBlast) June 1, 2022

And here’s the Livingstone shot that started it all.

Liam Livingstone is starting to tee off! 💥 Watch him bat LIVE ➡️ https://t.co/fvUbVrnZuz#Blast22 pic.twitter.com/tl6iEYZzZN — Vitality Blast (@VitalityBlast) June 1, 2022

Livingstone seemed to have taken over from where he left in the recently concluded IPL season. In his first season for the Punjab Kings, he scored 437 runs in 14 games at the strike rate of 182.08, the fifth highest in the league this year. He is now back in England playing for Lancashire, but the T20 swagger has not dropped one bit.

Playing their fourth game and inspired by one of England’s best in the format, Lancashire beat Derbyshire by 17 runs in a 419 run affair and now sit on top of the North Group.