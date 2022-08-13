scorecardresearch
Saturday, August 13, 2022

Watch: Cheteshwar Pujara slams 22 runs in one over in Royal London One Day Cup

Pujara's 79-ball 107 went in vain as Warwickshire clinched the thriller by 4 runs.

By: Sports Desk |
August 13, 2022 7:45:45 am
Cheteshwar Pujara smashed a 79-ball 107 against Warwickshire in in Royal London One Day Cup. (Twitter/@cheteshwar1)

Sussex skipper Cheteshwar Pujara smashed three fours, one six, and amassed 22 runs off Liam Norwell’s 45th over during their Royal London One Day Cup match against Warwickshire at Edgbaston.

Pujara smashed a 79-ball 107, but it went in vain as Sussex fell short of a 311-run target, losing to Warwickshire by four runs. Pujara’s knock was studded with seven fours and two sixes.

After opting to bat, Warwickshire put on 310 runs on the board. They rode on Robert Yates’s 111 and half-centuries from Will Rhodes (76) and Michael Burgess (58). Yates and 16-year-old Hamza Shaikh (25) put an opening stand of 69 in 15 overs.

Rhodes raced to a 53-ball half-century against a Sussex attack that stuck to their task well in perfect batting conditions and intense heat. With Yates anchoring the innings skilfully, the second wicket added 131 in 19 overs before Rhodes, having just scooped Henry Crocombe for six, ladled the next ball to deep square leg.

At 235 for two from 39 overs, Warwickshire were well-placed to go huge but a brake was applied by an excellent over from Currie. He dislodged Yates with one that nipped away to take the edge and, two balls later, dismissed Pandya for a duck in a similar fashion.

Burgess smote three fours and three sixes vigorous to ensure that his former team would have to chase over 300: a substantial target but about par in the conditions.

In reply, Ali Orr (81) came up with a good knock, supporting Pujara as they kept Sussex hopes afloat. Pujara struck seven fours and two sixes during his stay, with three fours and a six coming in the 45th over off Liam Norwell shortly after Krunal Pandya finished with 3 for 51.

In the last ten over Sussex needed 102 runs to win the match. Pujara raced from 50 to 100 in just 22 balls, taking 22 off a Liam Norwell over, to keep Sussex in the game.

With 20 needed off the last two overs, Oliver Hannon-Dalby picked up the important wicket of Pujara off the first ball of the 49th over. It was a tame end after that as Sussex ended up being restricted to 306/7.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 13-08-2022 at 07:45:45 am

