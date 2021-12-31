Watch: Cheteshwar Pujara shakes a leg to celebrate India’s win in Centurion Test

Cheteshwar Pujara, R Ashwin and Mohammed Siraj can be seen dancing at the team hotel in Centurion. (Videograb/BCCI Twitter)

India wrapped up a memorable 2021 in style by bringing down South Africa’s citadel, the Supersport Park, as they handed the Proteas a 113-run loss in the first Test of the three-match series.

Following the win, the Indian team celebrated by dancing to Bollywood tunes in their hotel, with even Cheteshwar Pujara was seen shaking a leg alongwith Ravichandran Ashwin and Mohammed Siraj.

Off-spinner Ashwin shared the clip of him dancing with Siraj and Pujara and said it was the first time the senior India batter agreed to shake his legs.

“The customary post-match pictures got too boring, hence @cheteshwar_pujara decided to make it memorable by shaking a leg for the first time ever with @mohammedsirajofficial and yours truly. What a win,” he wrote on Instagram.

In a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), skipper Virat Kohli can be seen shaking a leg with the hotel staff at the Irene Country Lodge. Mayank Agarwal can also also seen dancing in sync with a member of the hotel staff.

Cannot ask for a better end to 2021! 👏 👏@28anand captures the essence and vibes in Centurion post #TeamIndia's historic Test win at SuperSport Park. 👌 👌 #SAvIND Watch the full video 🎥 🔽https://t.co/49IFMY2Lxl pic.twitter.com/PnIaswqsH7 — BCCI (@BCCI) December 31, 2021

Wicket-keeper-Rishabh Pant and pacer Mohammed Shami also cut a special cake at the team hotel reaching their respective milestones in the Centurion Test.

Shami joined the 200-Test wickets club, while Pant broke MS Dhoni’s record for the fastest wicketkeeper to 100 dismissals in Tests.

The target of 305 on a track with a lot of uneven bounce was always out of question for a South African unit that is low on quality and the script unfolded as per the narrative set.

The home team folded for 191 in 68 overs to give India a 1-0 lead in three-match series.

For India, the four pacers took 18 wickets between them and Ravichandran Ashwin wrapped up the South African tail just after the lunch session to complete the formality.

Such was the command of Indian pacers that they even took rain out of equation despite one full day being lost.

#TeamIndia go 1-0 up in the series with their first ever Test win at Centurion.#SAvIND pic.twitter.com/DB68dMunHL — BCCI (@BCCI) December 30, 2021

It was a pity to see South Africa, which boasted of some great names of the yore, couldn’t even post 200 runs in both the innings.

The three men who won the match for India were, vice-captain KL Rahul for that first innings hundred that gave the team platform, supremely talented Mohammed Shami (5/44 and 3/63) who had a match-haul of eight wickets and peerless Jasprit Bumrah.

Bumrah is perhaps Indian cricket’s biggest gift, a freaky fast bowler, who can provide moments of magic as he did on fourth evening to close the match for India.

Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur were the perfect supporting cast in one of the better and comfortable overseas wins for Virat Kohli’s men.