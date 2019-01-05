WATCH: Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant sign the SCG Honours Board

Centurions Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant were honoured after the third day of the fourth and final Test between India and Australia, as they took part in the tradition of signing the Honours Board at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Pujara scored 193 before Pant became the first Indian wicketkeeper to score a hundred against Australia as India declared at 622/7 near stumps on day two. Pujara lead the way with his highest score outside India from 373 balls with 22 boundaries. Meanwhile, Pant slammed his second Test century with his eighth boundary, before speeding past 150 in 183 balls.

The BCCI shared a video of Pujara and Pant signing the board with the caption, “A little bit of tradition going on there inside the dressing room as @cheteshwar_pujara & @rishabpant sign the Honours Board at the SCG #TeamIndia #AUSvIND”

“Every hundred which is scored in international level is special for me because I have just started my career,” Pant, who is now only one of four Indian wicketkeepers with a 150-plus score in Test cricket, said. “But I don’t think about hundreds. I only think about one thing of what the team needs from me, that’s the only goal I have.”

Australia were left struggling at 236 for 6 in their first innings in reply to India’s mammoth score of 622/7 after bad light forced early stumps on the third day of the fourth Test on Saturday.