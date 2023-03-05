scorecardresearch
Sunday, Mar 05, 2023
Watch: Chennai Super Kings begin preparations ahead of the upcoming IPL season

In the video released by the franchise on their social media platform, CSK players hit the nets at the Chepauk in Chennai.

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni in nets. (Screengrab)
Four-time winners Chennai Super Kings have started their preparations for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) starting on the 31st of March. The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side will take on defending champions Gujarat Titans in the opener.

In a video released by the franchise on their social media platform, the players hit the nets at the Chepauk in Chennai. Batters were seen hitting a few hefty blows into the stands.

Skipper Dhoni was seen defending a ball and lofted one onto the legside. Ambati Rayadu and Ajinkya Rahane were also seen in the training session.

The franchise roped in England Test captain Ben Stokes and New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson during the auction earlier this year. However, the tall Black Caps bowler could miss the tournament due to the recurrence of a back injury.

Reports said that CSK will name a replacement for Jamieson after consultation with Dhoni.

CSK have been placed in Group B alongside Punjab Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans. Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants have been placed in Group A.

Last season, Ravindra Jadeja was named as the captain of the side but was removed as skipper in the midseason with Dhoni taking back the reins.

CSK finished ninth in the 10-team tournament last year after winning the title in 2021. Dhoni speaking in the press conference of the final league game of CSK in 2022 had said, “Next season, it shouldn’t be like they are starting from scratch.”

Chennai fans will be hoping that Dhoni’s captaincy will change their fortunes this season

First published on: 05-03-2023 at 16:53 IST
Latest Comment
