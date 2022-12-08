scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 08, 2022

Election Result LIVE

Watch: Chamika Karunaratne loses teeth after trying to take a catch

Karunaratne was rushed to a private hospital in Galle immediately after the incident and later the Kandy Falcons Team Director said the all-rounder is stable and will be available for the Kandy stage.

Chamika Karunaratne sustains a teeth injury while trying to take a catch in the Lanka Premiere League game. (Screengrab)

Sri Lankan all-rounder Chamika Karunaratne sustained an injury and lost four teeth while fielding in a game between Kandy Falcons and Galle Gladiators in the Lanka Premier League at Hambantota in Sri Lanka, according to the Daily Mirror.

He was rushed to a private hospital in Galle immediately after the incident. Kandy Falcons Team Director said the all-rounder is stable and will be available for the Kandy stage.

Earlier this year, Karunaratne was banned for one year by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) from all forms of cricket following a disciplinary inquiry into violations committed at the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia.

Read |Danushka Gunathilaka granted bail on sexual assault charges

SLC has not revealed the breaches however said that the player had pleaded guilty to all the charges levelled against him. He was also fined $5,000, the board said in a statement.

“Subsequent to the findings and recommendations of the inquiry panel the Executive Committee of SLC has handed a one-year ban from taking part in all forms of cricket, and the said ban will be suspended for a period of one year,” the SLC said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Behind BJP’s record performance in Gujarat, an agile leadership and...Premium
Behind BJP’s record performance in Gujarat, an agile leadership and...
The answer for India’s economic recovery: Labour-intensive manufacturingPremium
The answer for India’s economic recovery: Labour-intensive manufacturing
Seek to decolonise: Why we need to restructure the district collector’s rolePremium
Seek to decolonise: Why we need to restructure the district collector’s role
What if MCD was still trifurcated?Premium
What if MCD was still trifurcated?
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“Considering the seriousness of the violations committed by Karunaratne, the inquiry panel by its report has recommended to the Executive Committee of the SLC to strongly warn the player to refrain from further violations and to impose a punishment that will not have an impact on his cricketing career.” SLC added.

First published on: 08-12-2022 at 04:52:38 pm
Next Story

Lara Dutta on taking Priyanka Chopra and Dia Mirza ‘under her wing’ during pageants: ‘You get very few moments in your life..’

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Suryakumar Yadav
SKY’s astonishing array of strokes | In Pics
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Dec 08: Latest News
close