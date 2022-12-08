Watch: Chamika Karunaratne loses teeth after trying to take a catch

Sri Lankan all-rounder Chamika Karunaratne sustained an injury and lost four teeth while fielding in a game between Kandy Falcons and Galle Gladiators in the Lanka Premier League at Hambantota in Sri Lanka, according to the Daily Mirror.

He was rushed to a private hospital in Galle immediately after the incident. Kandy Falcons Team Director said the all-rounder is stable and will be available for the Kandy stage.

Earlier this year, Karunaratne was banned for one year by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) from all forms of cricket following a disciplinary inquiry into violations committed at the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia.

Read | Danushka Gunathilaka granted bail on sexual assault charges

SLC has not revealed the breaches however said that the player had pleaded guilty to all the charges levelled against him. He was also fined $5,000, the board said in a statement.

“Subsequent to the findings and recommendations of the inquiry panel the Executive Committee of SLC has handed a one-year ban from taking part in all forms of cricket, and the said ban will be suspended for a period of one year,” the SLC said.

“Considering the seriousness of the violations committed by Karunaratne, the inquiry panel by its report has recommended to the Executive Committee of the SLC to strongly warn the player to refrain from further violations and to impose a punishment that will not have an impact on his cricketing career.” SLC added.