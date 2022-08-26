scorecardresearch
‘Yaar main soch raha hu aapki tarah bas batting shuru kar du, ek haath se chhakke lagau (I’m thinking of becoming a batter like you, start hitting sixes with a single hand): Shaheen to Pant

When the Indian players met the pacer at training, they approached Shaheen, asking him about the injury and his recovery. Moments that were shared on social media by PCB.

(Clockwise) Yuzvendra Chahal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul greeted Pakistan Shaheen Afridi ahead of the India-Pakistan Asia Cup clash. (Screengrab)

India-Pakistan cricket stories have always been one brimmed with emotions to the top. This one is no different.

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi will miss the upcoming Asia Cup owing to a knee injury. But with the team management wanting to closely monitor his rehab, the 22-year-old has travelled with the team to UAE.

Yuzvendra Chahal is seen approaching the Pakistan star player first and the two share a warm hug, following which Shaheen tells the India spinner that he picked up the injury during the recent Test series in Sri Lanka.

Virat Kohli, who can be seen standing in the background as the two conversate then approaches the pacer to enquire about his injury. Afterwards, Shaheen is seen sharing a light moment with the India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant.

Yaar main soch raha hu aapki tarah bas batting shuru kar du, ek haath se chhakke lagaau (I’m thinking of becoming a batter like you, start hitting sixes with a single hand),” says the player of the match from the last India-Pakistan contest.

To which Pant laughingly replies, “Kyu, bowling mai jyaada effort lagta hai? Fast bowler ho toh effort lagaana padega sir! Compulsory hai (Why, there’s more effort in bowling? If you’re a fast bowler, you have to put in efforts. It’s compulsory).”

The two part ways with the 22-year-old wishing Pant for the contest on Sunday, “Good luck match ke liye, aaunga dekhne (Good luck for the game. I’ll come to see it).”

Shaheen later also has a short exchange with India vice-captain KL Rahul. “Five weeks, World Cup tak…, (Till the World Cup),” he responds regarding his recovery time.

India and Pakistan are set to feature for the 15th time in Asia Cup with the men in blue having the better track record with eight wins.

