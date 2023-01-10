scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023

Watch: Captain Rohit Sharma consoles kid who ends up in tears after seeing him ahead of 1st ODI in Guwahati

Meanwhile, the right-handed batter has slammed a fifty in the ongoing match against Sri Lanka at the Barsapara stadium in Guwahati, Assam.

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma shares a beautiful moment with a young fan who broke into tears after seeing him. (Screengrab)

In a heart-warming video that has surfaced on social media, team India skipper Rohit Sharma shares a beautiful moment with a young fan who broke into tears after seeing his idol.

In the video, Rohit can be seen playfully pulling the kid’s cheeks and consoling him.

“Rone ka kya baat hai, chota bacha hai tu.” (Why are you crying, you are just a little boy), the skipper can be heard saying.

Watch video:

Pulling the cheeks of the kid, Rohit said: “Itne mote mote gaal hai tere.” (You have chubby cheeks). He also asks the kid to smile. The Indian skipper later posed for selfies with other fans who were gathered there to catch a glimpse of the cricketer.

Based on reports, the incident took place soon after Rohit Sharma addressed the pre-match conference in Guwahati ahead of the first ODI.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
A lecturer showed a painting of the Prophet Muhammad. She lost her job.
A lecturer showed a painting of the Prophet Muhammad. She lost her job.
Delhi Confidential: BJP gives Mithun Chakraborty a new position
Delhi Confidential: BJP gives Mithun Chakraborty a new position
Last 5 years, 79% of new HC judges upper caste, SC and minority 2% each
Last 5 years, 79% of new HC judges upper caste, SC and minority 2% each
Ram Temple and Congress: A political dilemma and tightrope walk
Ram Temple and Congress: A political dilemma and tightrope walk

Meanwhile, the right-handed batter has slammed a fifty in the ongoing match against Sri Lanka at the Barsapara stadium in Guwahati, Assam.

First published on: 10-01-2023 at 15:27 IST
Next Story

Savour best of French cinema for one month

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

In Pics: India and Sri Lanka players arrive at Rajkot to play 3rd T20I
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jan 10: Latest News
close