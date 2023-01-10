Watch: Captain Rohit Sharma consoles kid who ends up in tears after seeing him ahead of 1st ODI in Guwahati

In a heart-warming video that has surfaced on social media, team India skipper Rohit Sharma shares a beautiful moment with a young fan who broke into tears after seeing his idol.

In the video, Rohit can be seen playfully pulling the kid’s cheeks and consoling him.

“Rone ka kya baat hai, chota bacha hai tu.” (Why are you crying, you are just a little boy), the skipper can be heard saying.



Watch video:

Pulling the cheeks of the kid, Rohit said: “Itne mote mote gaal hai tere.” (You have chubby cheeks). He also asks the kid to smile. The Indian skipper later posed for selfies with other fans who were gathered there to catch a glimpse of the cricketer.

Based on reports, the incident took place soon after Rohit Sharma addressed the pre-match conference in Guwahati ahead of the first ODI.

Meanwhile, the right-handed batter has slammed a fifty in the ongoing match against Sri Lanka at the Barsapara stadium in Guwahati, Assam.