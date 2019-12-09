Watch: Dhoni sings classic Bollywood number at event to applause

Dhoni was spotted singing classic Bollywood number ‘Main Pal do Pal ka Shayar Hoon’ from the movie Kabhie Kabhie (1976). (Screengrab) Dhoni was spotted singing classic Bollywood number ‘Main Pal do Pal ka Shayar Hoon’ from the movie Kabhie Kabhie (1976). (Screengrab)

Since India’s exit from the World in the semi-finals earlier this year, former Indian captain MS Dhoni has not represented India but has continued to make headlines. The latest clip of the cricketer to go viral is a video of him singing at an event.

In the video, Dhoni is seen singing the classic Bollywood number ‘Main pal do pal ka shayar hoon‘ from the film 1976 film Kabhie Kabhie. The audience is heard clapping as the former Indian captain sings.

Here Is Special Treat For You All From DHONI ??? pic.twitter.com/MJo41bw1uk — DHONIism 2.0™ (@DHONIism_) December 8, 2019

After India’s exit from the World Cup, there have been questions regarding Dhoni’s retirement, but the former captain has refused to divulge his future plans. His return to international cricket remains doubtful, but it’s certain that the wicketkeeper-batsman will be playing in the lucrative Indian Premier League for the next season. He will be leading Chennai Super Kings and has already begun his training for the tournament.

The 38-year-old was recently seen batting in the nets against Jharkhand U-23 bowlers and has also been training for an impactful return.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd