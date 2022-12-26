Watch: Cameron Green bags maiden five-wicket haul vs South Africa

It has been a crazy week for Australia all-rounder Cameron Green. A couple of days after being the second most expensive player in the IPL, the all-rounder bagged his maiden five-wicket haul on Boxing Day to help Australia bowl out South Africa for just 189.

Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and was elected to field at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Australia lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the opener in Brisbane by six wickets.

The 23-year-old Green playing his 18th Test match ran through South Africa’s lower middle order. His first wicket was off debutant Theunis de Bryun before the Lunch break. He then broke the dangerous-looking 112-run stand between Kyle Verreynne (52) and Marco Jansen (59). He took the wickets of Veereynne, Jansen and Rabada in the space of seven balls to broke the visitors back. Green then wrapped up the innings by cleaning up Lungi Ngidi.

Green was signed by Mumbai Indians for Rs 17.50 crore in the IPL mini-auction.

Green debuted for Australia in T20Is in April 2022. In eight matches, Green has a strike of 173.75 and has scored two 50+ scores. Both fifties came against India in November – 61 off 30 balls and 52 off 21 deliveries.

With the ball, Green has picked five wickets in seven innings. He has an average of 35.60 and an economy of 8.90.

The all-rounder was added to Australia’s T20 World Cup squad after Josh Inglis sustained an injury.