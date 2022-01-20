Watch: Cameron Boyce bags historic double hat-trick in BBL

A day after Cameron Boyce’s was told that this will be his last season with the Melbourne Renegades, the leg-spinner claimed a double hat-trick and a five-wicket haul, but his effort went in vain as Sydney Thunder sneaked out a narrow one-run win in a Big Bash League (BBL) match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

We still can't believe this happened!! A double hattie from Cameron Boyce!! #BBL11 pic.twitter.com/fQWsFakSnx — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 19, 2022

Boyce, who only returned to the Renegades side for their last four matches after missing all of BBL with health concerns, claimed 10 wickets this season to finish third on the club’s season tally and move up to second on their all-time wickets list with 40 from 34 matches.

Melbourne Renengades skipper Aaron Finch win the toss and opted to field.

The Thunder raced out of the blocks, with Alex Hales (44 off 22) and Usman Khawaja (77 off 51) combining for an 80-run partnership.

Cameron Boyce provided the much-nneded breakthrough as he was able to break the opening stand of Hales and Khawaja, with the Englishman Hales holding out to deep mid-off.

Boyce then went on a rampage, catching Jason Sangha out of his crease with a lovely, flighted delivery, and claiming two lbws in consecutive deliveries.

Everything Boyce touched turned to gold, as he was able to run out Ben Cutting with his fingertips off his own bowling. The 32-year-old also became the first bowler in BBL history to take four wickets in four balls,

Zak Evans and Josh Lalor picked up one wicket apiece at the death, as the Thunder managed to post 8-170.

The Renegades then went to work with the bat, with Aaron Finch continuing his outstanding vein of form, hitting 82 runs from 64 balls.

Finch was joined by Indian Unmukt Chand (29 off 22) for an impressive 68-run partnership.

Requiring 47 runs off 30 balls, Jono Merlo (15 off 9) came to the crease and showed off some expansive and effective stroke play.

However, late wickets for the Thunder clawed back momentum. When Will Sutherland arrived out in the middle, nine runs were required from three balls.

Sutherland heaved a massive six, swinging back momentum in the Renegades favour.

Two runs were needed off the last ball, as Gurinder Sandhu held his nerve to see the Thunder edge out the Renegades by a run.