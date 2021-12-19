Bizarre: Watch how batter gets clean bowled but is given not-out

In the 14th over of the first innings, Queensland batter Georgia Voll’s off-stump was knocked off. (Screengrab)

In a bizarre incident during a WNCL league match on Sunday, a batter was declared not out despite being clean bowled because the bowling team did not appeal.

The episode transpired during a match between Queensland Fire and Tasmanian Women Tigers in the Blundstone Arena in Hobart. In the 14th over of the first innings, Queensland batter Georgia Voll’s off-stump was knocked off while she was facing the Tasmanian pacer Belinda Vakarewa. Vakarewa’s ball had pitched on a good length and was perfectly shaped to beat Voll’s outside edge and hit the stumps.

This is the point where it is usually expected that the batter starts walking away as celebrations begin. The fact that the on-field umpire as well as the bowler did not notice the bails falling off made this event even more peculiar.

After the delivery, Voll took a few steps towards her left as is usually done by all batters after a dot ball. The replay clearly showed the bails coming off which left the commentary team completely shocked by the non-decision.

Tasmania would have lost the match due to this brain-fade moment but it did not happen since Nicola Corey scored a fine century which helped the team win the match by 5 wickets.

Queensland, who were batting first, scored 223/6 in 48 overs. No batter could score big apart from Georgia Redmayne who scored 63 runs. Sarah Coyte scalped 3/40 in her overs and shone among the bowlers.

Tasmania managed to chase the score in just 45.1 overs. Along with Carey’s century, Heather Graham’s 55 also helped them in winning the match.