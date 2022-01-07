scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, January 07, 2022
Must Read

Watch: Bizarre Ashes controversy as ball hits stumps but bails stay on

Ben Stokes reviewed an LBW decision as ball touched the stumps and not his leg, failing to dislodge the bails.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: January 7, 2022 11:23:23 am
England's Jonny Bairstow, left, and Ben Stokes, second left, wait for a umpire's review as Australia's David Warner, right and Steve Smith check the bails on the stumps during the third day of their Ashes cricket Test match in Sydney (Source: AP)

In what was a rare incident, Ashes fourth Test saw English cricketer Ben Stokes opt for an aggressive review and overturn the umpire decision after being given out LBW as the ball hit the stumps hard but the bails did not fall.

Stokes was given out lbw, but it was nowhere near his pad. He reviewed it and the replays showed it deflected off the stump into the gloves of Carey without dislodging the bail. The bizarre bail controversy saw Australian all-rounder Cameron Green missing out on the key wicket at the SCG.

In Premium |Ravi Shastri: ‘The last thing a coach wants is, he says something and player sulks like a cry-baby’

Stokes was given out lbw by umpire Paul Reiffel following an appeal by Australia, having heard a loud noise as the 134km/h delivery flew past the batsman. But reviews showed that Cameron had actually struck a stump without threatening to knock off a bail. Stokes had immediately reviewed the lbw call and spoke with Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne about the bail.

Stokes’ dismissal would have reduced England to 5/57 in reply to Australia’s 8/416 declared. He later brought up his first half-century of the series from 70 balls with eight boundaries despite immense pressure.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

England’s batting frailties again were exposed by Australia’s pace attack as it slumped to 36-4 at lunch on a wet third day of the fourth Ashes test, trailing Australia by 380 runs in the first innings. Resuming at 13 without loss after further showers in Sydney on Friday delayed the first session for more than 90 minutes, Mitchell Starc and then Scott Boland tore through a fragile England top order to remove Haseeb Hameed, Zak Crawley and captain Joe Root.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

IND vs SA
In Pics: South Africa skipper Dean Elgar guides team to victory against India
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Jan 07: Latest News