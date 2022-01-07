Watch: Bizarre Ashes controversy as ball hits stumps but bails stay on

In what was a rare incident, Ashes fourth Test saw English cricketer Ben Stokes opt for an aggressive review and overturn the umpire decision after being given out LBW as the ball hit the stumps hard but the bails did not fall.

Stokes was given out lbw, but it was nowhere near his pad. He reviewed it and the replays showed it deflected off the stump into the gloves of Carey without dislodging the bail. The bizarre bail controversy saw Australian all-rounder Cameron Green missing out on the key wicket at the SCG.

Stokes was given out lbw by umpire Paul Reiffel following an appeal by Australia, having heard a loud noise as the 134km/h delivery flew past the batsman. But reviews showed that Cameron had actually struck a stump without threatening to knock off a bail. Stokes had immediately reviewed the lbw call and spoke with Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne about the bail.

How about this chain of events 😂 – A sound as the ball passes Stokes

– Australia appeal for LBW

– Is given out

– Stokes reviews

– Didn’t hit him at all, actually hit the stumps

– Bails don’t fall off

– Not out#Ashes pic.twitter.com/HScMRlffGO — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 7, 2022

Stokes’ dismissal would have reduced England to 5/57 in reply to Australia’s 8/416 declared. He later brought up his first half-century of the series from 70 balls with eight boundaries despite immense pressure.

Hardest I’ve ever seen a stump hit without bail dropping. — Mark Stevens (@StevoMedia) January 7, 2022

Never seen anything like that before. Truly extraordinary — Andy Maher (@AndyMaherDFA) January 7, 2022

England’s batting frailties again were exposed by Australia’s pace attack as it slumped to 36-4 at lunch on a wet third day of the fourth Ashes test, trailing Australia by 380 runs in the first innings. Resuming at 13 without loss after further showers in Sydney on Friday delayed the first session for more than 90 minutes, Mitchell Starc and then Scott Boland tore through a fragile England top order to remove Haseeb Hameed, Zak Crawley and captain Joe Root.