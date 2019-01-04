WATCH: Bharat Army with genius Rishabh Pant chant at SCG

India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, who made the news for his entertaining banters in the Test series Down Under, on Friday ripped the Australian bowling attack apart with 159 runs on the second day of the final Test in Sydney. The 21-year-old, during the course of his innings, also smashed MS Dhoni’s 12-year record for the highest score by Indian keeper in a single innings of an overseas Test.

Advertising

Delighted with his approach, the Indian fans present in the stands at SCG came up with a genius chant. A group of members of the Bharat Army, a global Indian cricket supporters group, posted a video on Twitter, in which they were heard chanting, “Rishabh Pant will hit you for a six, he will babysit your kids.”

The chant brought into reference the sledging between Paine and Pant during the third Test of the series at MCG. Then, Paine suggested the Indian wicketkeeper extend his visit to Australia and play for the Hobart Hurricanes in the BBL while taking over as the babysitter for his kids. Later, Paine’s wife Bonnie posted a story on Instagram with Pant and their kids, in which she referred to Pant as the “best babysitter”.

In response, Pant went a step further when he referred to Paine as the ‘temporary captain’. When the Aussie skipper had arrived at the crease on Day 4 of the third Test, Pant welcomed him by saying: “We have got a special guest here. Have you heard the word ‘temporary captain’ ever? You [Jadeja] don’t need anything to get him out. Come on, lads. He loves to talk, that’s the only thing he can do. Only talking-talking.”

Twin centuries by Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant helped India pile up 622 runs on the scoreboard before India decided to declare the innings. In response, Australian openers Marcus Harris and Usman Khawaja got off to a watchful start as both the batsmen remained unbeaten at the crease with Australia ending the day on 24 for no loss. Australia would hope that they don’t lose any wickets in the first session of Day 3 as the hosts are still trailing by 598 runs.