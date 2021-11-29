Watch: Bangladesh fans taunt Shaheen Afridi with ‘Matthew Wade’ chants, PAK pacer responds with fifer

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi responded to ‘Mathew Wade’ taunts from the Bangladesh fans by taking a five-wicket haul wicket on the fourth day of the First Test played at Chattogram.

The incident took place on Day 3 of the ongoing Test when Afridi dived to save a boundary, a section of the crowd reminded him of Wade’s hat-trick of sixes, which was caught on the mic.

The left-arm quick from Pakistan was taken to the cleaners by Australia’s Matthew Wade during their T20 World Cup semi-final clash, earlier this month.

Shaheen ended up having the last laugh over as he made full use of new ball and dismissed Shadman Islam and Najmul Shanto in the space of three deliveries. The Pakistan quick later added the wicket of Saif Hassan with a caught and bowled off a meanly directed bouncer. On Day 4, he added two more wickets in his kitty to complete his fourth five-wicket haul in Test cricket.

The 21-year-old returned with an impressive bowling figure of 5/32 in Bangladesh’s second innings and restricted the hosts to 157.

Afridi, playing in his 20th Test match has a stellar record in the game longer format. The young speedster has bagged 86 wickets in 20 matches for Pakistan.

Yasir hurt, Bangladesh extends lead to 200 over Pakistan

Yasir Ali had to be replaced by a concussion substitute after after being hit on the helmet before Bangladesh was bowled out for 157 after the lunch on day four.

Liton Das, who scored 114 in the first innings, scored a feisty 59 after combining with Yasir in a 47-run stand.

For Pakistan, Shaheen Shah Afridi (5/32), Sajid Khan (3/32) and Hasan Ali (2/52) shared the spoils.

Pakistan needs 201 runs to go 1-0 up in the two-match Test series.