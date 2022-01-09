scorecardresearch
Sunday, January 09, 2022
Watch: Bangladesh concede 7 runs on a single ball on Day 1 of 2nd Test

At stumps on Day 1, Tom Latham was 186 not out and with the help of a half-century to Will Young and Devon Conway, New Zealand was 349-1.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: January 9, 2022 1:56:13 pm
Umpire Chris Gaffaney signals for seven runs on the opening day of the 2nd Test between New Zealand and Bangladesh. (Videograb)

Talk about a comedy of errors. On what could’ve been a wicket, Bangladesh conceded seven runs off a single ball on the first day of the 2nd Test match against New Zealand.

Litton Das dropped Will Young at the second slip off Ebadot Hossain’s final ball of the 25th over. The ball then raced away to the boundary as Young and Tom Latham ran three.

The throw came at the wicketkeeper’s end and Bangladesh’s Nurul Hasan threw it back to bowler Ebadot, who wasn’t backing up, and as a result, had to chase the ball out to the opposite boundary. But he couldn’t save it as the ball went all the way to the rope for four additional overthrows.

Latham lost the toss for the sixth time while standing in as captain for Kane Williamson and had to bat on a disconcertingly green pitch at Hagley Oval. By stumps he was 186 not out and with the help of a half-century to Will Young and Devon Conway, who faced a nervous night on 99 not out, New Zealand was 349-1.

In Premium |Ravi Shastri: ‘The last thing a coach wants is, he says something and player sulks like a cry-baby’

Latham accumulated steadily and briskly, reaching his half-century from 65 balls, his century from 133, his 150 from 199. And he played a full array of shots, favoring the cut when Bangladesh bowled too short with the new ball in the morning then leaning into his drives and bringing midwicket into play in the next two sessions.

He scored 70 of his 100 partnership with Young and 57 of a century partnership from 155 balls with Conway.

Latham likely will remember New Zealand had a good day on the first day of the first test when it also was sent it. It ended that day on 258-5, seemingly in a strong position. But Bangladesh fought back to win each of the next four days and take the match by eight wickets.

The Bangladesh bowlers set up that win by taking New Zealand’s last five first-innings wickets for 70 runs on the second day and by bowling out New Zealand for 169 on the last day.

Latham did his best Sunday to place New Zealand in a stronger position. He did so on a day of odd occurrences.

Latham was twice given out before lunch on Sunday yet survived to carry his bat through the day. Young’s 54 — his third half-century of the series — included five fours, a 7, and a 5.

