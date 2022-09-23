WATCH: ‘Baby AB’, Dewald Brevis hits five sixes in his six-ball CPL 2022 innings

Dewald Brevis earned the global recognition as ‘Baby AB’ fairly early in his career. At the U19 World Cup earlier this year in the Caribbean. So it was only fitting that he lived up to his reputation during his second tour.

In his six-ball-innings for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Brevis hit five consecutive sixes spread across the 19th and 20th over of the innings against Trinbago Knight Riders on Thursday, September 22.

Having started off his innings with a dot ball, Brevis finished strong in his next five and took the team to 163/6 in 20 overs. A finish that helped them eventually register a seven run win.

While Brevis hit three sixes in a row off spinner Akeal Hossein in the penultimate over, he hit two in the last over off pacer Daryn Dupavillon.

“Good to see the way Brevis played,” St Kitts captain Dwayne Bravo said post match. “He has the power, and we gave him less time to think about the game. He had just enough time to make an impact.”

After all 10 of their league stage matches, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots are fourth in the six team points table at the moment.

The 19-year old South Africa batter has scored 125 runs in 9 innings at a strike rate of 154.32.