scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 23, 2022

WATCH: ‘Baby AB’, Dewald Brevis hits five sixes in his six-ball CPL 2022 innings

While Brevis hit three sixes in a row off spinner Akeal Hossein in the penultimate over, he hit two in the last over off pacer Daryn Dupavillon.

Dewald Brevis of St Kitts and Nevis Patriots hits a six during his innings vs Trinbago Knight Riders. (Photo: CPL)

Dewald Brevis earned the global recognition as ‘Baby AB’ fairly early in his career. At the U19 World Cup earlier this year in the Caribbean. So it was only fitting that he lived up to his reputation during his second tour.

In his six-ball-innings for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Brevis hit five consecutive sixes spread across the 19th and 20th over of the innings against Trinbago Knight Riders on Thursday, September 22.

Having started off his innings with a dot ball, Brevis finished strong in his next five and took the team to 163/6 in 20 overs. A finish that helped them eventually register a seven run win.

While Brevis hit three sixes in a row off spinner Akeal Hossein in the penultimate over, he hit two in the last over off pacer Daryn Dupavillon.

“Good to see the way Brevis played,” St Kitts captain Dwayne Bravo said post match. “He has the power, and we gave him less time to think about the game. He had just enough time to make an impact.”

After all 10 of their league stage matches, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots are fourth in the six team points table at the moment.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 23, 2022: Why you should read ‘Reservation’ or ‘Uyghur...Premium
UPSC Key-September 23, 2022: Why you should read ‘Reservation’ or ‘Uyghur...
Despite the engaging vignettes of Parsi life it offers, Berjis Desai&#821...Premium
Despite the engaging vignettes of Parsi life it offers, Berjis Desai&#821...
Organisers in dock over corruption cases, many high-profile Durga Pujas i...Premium
Organisers in dock over corruption cases, many high-profile Durga Pujas i...
DGCA raises concern over 5G rollout, writes to telecom departmentPremium
DGCA raises concern over 5G rollout, writes to telecom department

The 19-year old South Africa batter has scored 125 runs in 9 innings at a strike rate of 154.32.

First published on: 23-09-2022 at 08:38:10 pm
Next Story

Mayawati asks if RSS chief Bhagwat’s mosque visit will change BJP attitude to Muslims

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Australia defeat India by 4 wickets, take 1-0 lead in series
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Sep 23: Latest News