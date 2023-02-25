scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 25, 2023
Advertisement

‘Main coach thodi hu’: Watch Babar Azam does a Rohit Sharma in the press conference

Azam after his side's six-wicket defeat to Islamabad United was asked about how his former team Karachi Kings can make a comeback in the league to which he said I am not their coach.

Babar Azam on the left and Rohit Sharma on the right. (Screengrab)

Peshawar Zalmi skipper Babar Azam’s post-match interview response to a journalist reminded the netizens and cricket fans of Rohit Sharma’s reply from the 2019 50-over World Cup after India’s win over Pakistan.

Azam after his side’s six-wicket defeat to Islamabad United was asked about how his former team Karachi Kings can make a comeback in the league to which he said, “Main unka coach thodi hu? Aapse mujhse puch rahe hai unke baare mein. Aj ke match ki baat karte hai (Am I their coach? Why are you asking me about them? let’s talk about today’s match),” Kings are 5th in the table with one win.

The response from the Pakistan skipper reminded everyone of Rohit’s response where he said, “Agar main Pakistan ka coach bana to main bataunga, abhi kya bataunga (If I become the coach of Pakistan, I can tell. What will I say now),” replied Rohit with a big smile when he asked about how Pakistan batters can improve.

Karachi Kings let Babar Azam go earlier this year. He was the side’s skipper last year when they finished last in the table. The present skipper of Karachi is Imad Wasim and the coach is Wasim Akram.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Babar-led Zalmi is meandering around the midtable after the side’s defeat to Islamabad United. In the game, Peshawar scored 156/8 in 20 overs with Babar Azam top-scoring with 75 not out. In reply, Shadab Khan led United reached the target in just 14.5 overs, Rahmanullah Gurbaz scoring 62 off 31 balls and Rassie van der Dussen smashing 42 off 29 balls.

Also Read
Azam Kham, Moin Khan, PSL
PSL: Azam Khan tonks 42-ball 97 to leave father Moin Khan and his team Qu...
england cricket, mental health issues, Sarah Taylor, sarah taylor mental health issues, sarah taylor england
Former England cricketer Sarah Taylor announces partner’s pregnancy, says...
New Zealand vs England: Joe Root shrugs off identity crisis with unbeaten...
ind vs aus
IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli bursts into laughter after Ashwin threatens Steve...

Mohammad Rizwan’s Multan Sultan is at the top of the table.

First published on: 25-02-2023 at 15:19 IST
Next Story

Wow ‘I need someone to teach me that’: Peter Handscomb recalls chat with Rahane

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Cheteshwar Pujara
Cheteshwar Pujara’s 100th Test: Pujara becomes 13th Indian to reach the milestone
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Feb 25: Latest News
close