‘Main coach thodi hu’: Watch Babar Azam does a Rohit Sharma in the press conference

Peshawar Zalmi skipper Babar Azam’s post-match interview response to a journalist reminded the netizens and cricket fans of Rohit Sharma’s reply from the 2019 50-over World Cup after India’s win over Pakistan.

Azam after his side’s six-wicket defeat to Islamabad United was asked about how his former team Karachi Kings can make a comeback in the league to which he said, “Main unka coach thodi hu? Aapse mujhse puch rahe hai unke baare mein. Aj ke match ki baat karte hai (Am I their coach? Why are you asking me about them? let’s talk about today’s match),” Kings are 5th in the table with one win.

The response from the Pakistan skipper reminded everyone of Rohit’s response where he said, “Agar main Pakistan ka coach bana to main bataunga, abhi kya bataunga (If I become the coach of Pakistan, I can tell. What will I say now),” replied Rohit with a big smile when he asked about how Pakistan batters can improve.

Reporter: "What would you suggest to the Pakistani batsmen to come out of this crisis?" Rohit Sharma: "If I ever become the coach for Pakistan, I will tell them"#INDvPAK #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/brrETRKGiu — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) June 17, 2019

Karachi Kings let Babar Azam go earlier this year. He was the side’s skipper last year when they finished last in the table. The present skipper of Karachi is Imad Wasim and the coach is Wasim Akram.

Babar-led Zalmi is meandering around the midtable after the side’s defeat to Islamabad United. In the game, Peshawar scored 156/8 in 20 overs with Babar Azam top-scoring with 75 not out. In reply, Shadab Khan led United reached the target in just 14.5 overs, Rahmanullah Gurbaz scoring 62 off 31 balls and Rassie van der Dussen smashing 42 off 29 balls.

Mohammad Rizwan’s Multan Sultan is at the top of the table.