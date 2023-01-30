scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 30, 2023
Watch: Babar Azam turns up for umpire Aleem Dar son’s wedding

Azam recently won the ICC men's player of the year as well as the ICC men's ODI player for the year of 2022.

Babar Azam posing for photos at umpire Aleem Dar son's wedding in Lahore. (Videograb/Events&HappeningsSports)

After being crowned with two of the most prestigious awards in cricket, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam made a dapper entry at umpire Aleem Dar son’s wedding in Lahore on January 29.

In a video uploaded by ‘Events & Happenings Sports,’ Babar can be seen arriving at the venue with his friends. And, as soon as Babar reached the wedding location, fans started gathering around him for autographs and selfies. A few lucky ones did get them too.

Later, Babar also posed with the bride and the groom.

Watch video:

Meanwhile, Azam recently won the ICC men’s player of the year as well as the ICC men’s ODI player for the year of 2022. The award came on the back of 2600 runs scored across all three formats – a feat that was achieved thanks to eight fifty-plus innings’ across nine ODI matches. Azam also took Pakistan into the Asia Cup and T20 World Cup finals.

On the other hand, Aleem Dar made his umpiring debut in February 2000, in an ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Gujranwala, his hometown after playing first-class cricket for over a decade. He has also been a part of ICC’s elite panel for more than 16 years.

First published on: 30-01-2023 at 11:08 IST
In Pics: India and Sri Lanka players arrive at Rajkot to play 3rd T20I
