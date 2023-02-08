scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 08, 2023
Watch: Babar Azam trains with Kamran Akmal, ‘I try not to praise my brothers’, says ex-keeper

Kamran Akmal has often faced criticism for not praising Babar Azam's performance on social media.

Kamran Akmal bowled to Babar Azam in the nets. (Screengrab)
Pakistan captain Babar Azam was spotted training with Pakistan veteran wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal.

Akmal, who announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Tuesday, is also Babar’s elder cousin.

Often he has been called out for not praising Babar Azam enough on social media. In responding to the criticism, Akmal said, “It’s not like the way it is portrayed. Actually, I try not to praise my brothers, be they Umar, Adnan or Babar. I want the world to praise them,” he said.

“Babar is an outstanding player. I don’t think we have such things in our minds. I want him to continue performing,” he added.

After announcing his retirement, Akmal said, “Obviously, I will not be playing cricket anymore due to new roles in PCB.”

“I will be playing small leagues, but that too depends on my responsibilities in a new role given to me by PCB,” he added.

Kamran Akmal has been appointed head coach of Babar Azam-led Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL.

First published on: 08-02-2023 at 09:51 IST
