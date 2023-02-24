scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 24, 2023
Watch: Babar Azam and Hasan Ali indulge in a fun on-field banter

Hasan Ali grabbed 3-35 as two-time champions Islamabad United defeated Peshawar Zalmi by six wickets on Thursday.

Babar Azam and Hasan AliBabar Azam and Hasan Ali were involved in a fun banter. (Screengrab)
Babar Azam and Hasan Ali were involved in a hilarious on-field banter as the Pakistan captain tried to scare the pacer by lifting his bat in the air and pretending to hit him, forcing him to run for cover.

Hasan Ali grabbed 3-35 as two-time champions Islamabad United defeated Peshawar Zalmi by six-wicket victory on Thursday.

Hasan took the wheels off Peshawar’s blazing start with three wickets in the space of eight balls before captain Babar Azam’s unbeaten 75 anchored his team to 156-8.

Gurbaz capitalized on two dropped catches by James Neesham and raised his half century off 24 balls as Islamabad raced to 159-4 with 31 balls to spare and notched their second win in three games.

Islamabad moved into second place with four points. First-place Multan Sultans have eight points from five games.

Islamabad will face struggling Quetta Gladiators on Friday.

First published on: 24-02-2023 at 13:53 IST
Cheteshwar Pujara
Cheteshwar Pujara's 100th Test: Pujara becomes 13th Indian to reach the milestone
