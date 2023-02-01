scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 01, 2023
Watch: Azam Khan gets angry after Naseem Shah teases him in Bangladesh Premier League

Naseem Shah teased Azam Khan during a BPL match but fans slam Pak pacer for body shaming.

Naseem Khan and Babar Azam Khan (Screengrab)
Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah was involved in a controversial moment after he was spotted making fun of his countryman, Azam Khan, during the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) match between Comilla Victorians and Khulna Tigers on Tuesday.

This was after Naseem Khan tried to run into Azam Khan while he was making his way to the crease.

But Azam seemed in no mood to entertain the speedster and pushed him away.

However, the matter did not end there as Pakistan pacer emulated Azam’s walking style to the crease.

It led to several Pakistan fans slamming Naseem’s action.

“Naseem Shah mocking his country fellow Azam Khan isnt good even for fun sake,” wrote one.

“We all know how mature and innocent Naseem shah is, he might have done wrong but I’m sure he didn’t mean for it to go as body shaming. On a side note, I didn’t see any bad/negative tweet when shadab khan literally did the same thing. Don’t be so harsh on naseem, he will learn,” wrote another.

Meanwhile, Azam Khan went on to score 12 runs in four balls, including a six and four. Naseem Shah picked one wicket in his four-over spell while conceding 34 runs.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-02-2023 at 15:00 IST
