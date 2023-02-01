Watch: Azam Khan gets angry after Naseem Shah teases him in Bangladesh Premier League

Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah was involved in a controversial moment after he was spotted making fun of his countryman, Azam Khan, during the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) match between Comilla Victorians and Khulna Tigers on Tuesday.

This was after Naseem Khan tried to run into Azam Khan while he was making his way to the crease.

But Azam seemed in no mood to entertain the speedster and pushed him away.

However, the matter did not end there as Pakistan pacer emulated Azam’s walking style to the crease.

It led to several Pakistan fans slamming Naseem’s action.

Naseem Shah teasing Azam Khan at the Bangladesh Premier League #BPL2023 #Cricket pic.twitter.com/IsJgBLcE0i — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) January 31, 2023

“Naseem Shah mocking his country fellow Azam Khan isnt good even for fun sake,” wrote one.

“We all know how mature and innocent Naseem shah is, he might have done wrong but I’m sure he didn’t mean for it to go as body shaming. On a side note, I didn’t see any bad/negative tweet when shadab khan literally did the same thing. Don’t be so harsh on naseem, he will learn,” wrote another.

how is body shaming funny? https://t.co/vVjl6Ef2pX — lyrics B0T (@sanyamstan) January 31, 2023

Meanwhile, Azam Khan went on to score 12 runs in four balls, including a six and four. Naseem Shah picked one wicket in his four-over spell while conceding 34 runs.