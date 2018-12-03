WATCH: Australian teenager smashes six sixes in one over in U-19 Championship

Teenager Oliver Davies hit six sixes in a one over on the opening day of the Under-19 National Championships in Adelaide. Davies, the New South Wales Metro captain, achieved the feat en route to a record-breaking double century against Northern Territory on Monday. Offspinner Jack James had to bear the brunt of his assault as he smashed all six deliveries around the park. Davis went on to score 207 in a total of 406/4. His innings was also the first one-day double-century in the U19 competition and the first across all formats since Jason Krejza scored one in 2001-02. In his innings of 115 balls, Davies smashes 14 fours and 17 sixes. With this feat, Davies joins an illustrious list of players which include-Garfield Sobers, Ravi Shastri, Herschelle Gibbs, Yuvraj Singh.

…. and here are the highlights of his 6s #bleedblue pic.twitter.com/7mmNoL6CVM — Manly Cricket (@MWDCC) 3 December 2018

Reflecting on his feat Davis spoke to cricket.com.au and said, “After the first two sixes I had it in the back of my head I wanted to give it a crack and it paid off at the end. I was trying to target (the area) from forward square to cow corner and I was just getting down on the back leg, almost before it was even bowled, and trying to slog sweep them over mid-wicket.”

On his record double hundred, the NSW captain said, “It was amazing – in the first game of the tournament, to hit the ball so cleanly, it was a great feeling. I was hoping to put a big score on the board for the team and after setting an early base, I just took it from there and hit them pretty well.”

“I like to strike the ball pretty hard from ball one and just take it as it goes from there. I like to get on top of the spinners as early as possible and put them on the back foot and take the game back into my hands,” he added.