Watch: Ashton Turner hides his five-year-old daughter during Marsh Cup victory photoshoot

In an amazing and hilarious video, Western Australia skipper Ashton Turner was seen hiding his five-year-old daughter Billie behind the board during the team’s Marsh Cup-winning photoshoot at the WACA on Wednesday.

Western Australia trounced South Australia after setting a record-equalling target of 7/387. However, Turner’s daughter stole the show with her appearance with her father during the presentation ceremony.

While father was sharing his thoughts with the presenter, his adorable daughter was completely taken with the shiny Marsh Cup trophy, admiring her reflection in it as Turner gently attempted to bat her away.

The most hilarious moment came when the pumped-up Western Australian side gathered around for a victory photo, instead of shooing her away, Turner elected to push her under the table and away from the cameras.

Josh Inglis and Mitch Marsh both set scoring records as the star-studded side posted 7-387 after being sent in, equalling their own one-day domestic record. In response despite making a quick start SA was bowled out for 206, with Ashton Agar taking 5-64 including the crucial wicket of Henry Hunt who top scored with 50.