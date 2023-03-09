scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 09, 2023
Watch: Ashton Turner hides his five-year-old daughter during Marsh Cup victory photoshoot

Ashton Turner, Ashton Turner Marsh Cup, Ashton Turner daughter, Ashton Turner's daughter Billie, Western Australia vs South AustraliaAshton Turner's daughter stole the show during Marsh Cup presentation ceremony on Wednesday. (Videograbs)
In an amazing and hilarious video, Western Australia skipper Ashton Turner was seen hiding his five-year-old daughter Billie behind the board during the team’s Marsh Cup-winning photoshoot at the WACA on Wednesday.

Western Australia trounced South Australia after setting a record-equalling target of 7/387. However, Turner’s daughter stole the show with her appearance with her father during the presentation ceremony.

While father was sharing his thoughts with the presenter, his adorable daughter was completely taken with the shiny Marsh Cup trophy, admiring her reflection in it as Turner gently attempted to bat her away.

 

The most hilarious moment came when the pumped-up Western Australian side gathered around for a victory photo, instead of shooing her away, Turner elected to push her under the table and away from the cameras.

Josh Inglis and Mitch Marsh both set scoring records as the star-studded side posted 7-387 after being sent in, equalling their own one-day domestic record. In response despite making a quick start SA was bowled out for 206, with Ashton Agar taking 5-64 including the crucial wicket of Henry Hunt who top scored with 50.

First published on: 09-03-2023 at 13:57 IST
