WATCH: Ashton Agar’s Superman act and Mitchell Starc’s deadly inswinger to Roy

Supernatural took over the first Australia-England ODI as Mitchell Starc and Ashton Agar produced moments of brilliance on field.

First up, Starc’s dismissal of England opener Jason Roy. New ball, help from the winds and just the perfectly pitched delivery that comes back in after pitching and goes between Roy’s bat and pads to affect the stumps in the fifth over. Here have a look at it.

England were two down at the point. The world champions were then guided by Dawid Malan, who scored 134 off 128 deliveries. In the 45th over however, Ashton Agar would awestruck Malan, who pulled Cummins, as it seemed over deep midwicket, only for Agar to make a brilliant five run save. The left armer leaped over the boundary rope and pulled the ball in with his left hand.

Agar’s boundary line save was helpful as Malan, who kept strike for the next over, would be dismissed in the next. England were restricted at 287/9 in their quota of 50 overs.

The two teams are in action following the T20 World Cup, before which they played in a three-match T20I series, which England won 2-0 owing after the last game was called off.

On Sunday, after beating Pakistan by five wickets in the T20 World Cup final, England became the first team to hold the T20 and the ODI world titles at the same time.