WATCH: Asha Joy’s Warne-esque dismissal of Neha Chavda in Senior Women’s T20 Trophy

Back in November 2019, during a chat with Female Cricket, Asha S Joy had mentioned of how she admired Shane Warne’s bowling. “I liked his style,” she had said.

Fast forward to the 2022 Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, in the Pondicherry-Saurashtra match, her dismissal of Neha Chavda was one that the late leg spinner would’ve been proud of.

In the 15th over of Pondicherry’s defence of 115, Asha bowled a leg spinner that pitched outside of leg stump before viciously turning back in to the right hander and clipped the top of off stump. A first delivery perhaps no batter in the world would’ve been able to face. A dream of a delivery for any leg spinner. One that Warne bowled to Gatting as the ball of the century.

It wasn’t the only wicket for Asha on the evening as she finished with bowling figures of 3/7 in four overs, helping Pondicherry win the match by 25 runs.

While Pondicherry will next face Baroda, Saurashtra will go up against West Bengal on Friday, October 14.