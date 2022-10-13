WATCH: Asha Joy’s Warne-esque dismissal of Neha Chavda in Senior Women’s T20 Trophy

Back in November 2019, during a chat with Female Cricket, Asha S Joy had mentioned of how she admired Shane Warne’s bowling. “I liked his style,” she had said.
Fast forward to the 2022 Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, in the Pondicherry-Saurashtra match, her dismissal of Neha Chavda was one that the late leg spinner would’ve been proud of.
In the 15th over of Pondicherry’s defence of 115, Asha bowled a leg spinner that pitched outside of leg stump before viciously turning back in to the right hander and clipped the top of off stump. A first delivery perhaps no batter in the world would’ve been able to face. A dream of a delivery for any leg spinner. One that Warne bowled to Gatting as the ball of the century.
Asha’s delivery to dismiss Chavda yesterday. 🥺🤌#CricketTwitter #SWT20Trophy pic.twitter.com/sEkZPmcLy6
— Krithika (@krithika0808) October 13, 2022
It wasn’t the only wicket for Asha on the evening as she finished with bowling figures of 3/7 in four overs, helping Pondicherry win the match by 25 runs.
While Pondicherry will next face Baroda, Saurashtra will go up against West Bengal on Friday, October 14.