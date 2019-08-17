Watch: An honour and privilege to be retained as India head coach, says Ravi Shastri

Ravi Shastri on Saturday gave his first official statement after being retained as the head coach of the Indian cricket team and said that it was ‘an honour and privilege’ to continue for 26 more months.

In a video posted by BCCI, Shastri thanked the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising former India captain Kapil Dev, former India coach Anshuman Gaekwad, ex-women’s captain Shantha Rangaswamy.

“I would first like to thank the CAC i.e Shantha, Kapil and Anshuman for having the faith in me for continuing for another 26 months. It is a privilege and honour to be a part of the Indian team set-up,” said Shastri.

“The reason I came in here was because I had this belief in this team. I had belief that they could leave a legacy that very few teams have left behind in years to come. Not just for the moment that they are playing but at the end of it all a kind of legacy that the other teams, going down decades, will want to try and emulate,” he added.

Shastri pipped former New Zealand coach Mike Hesson, Australian Tom Moody and former India teammates Robin Singh and Lalchand Rajput to the post. Former West Indies and Afghanistan coach Phil Simmons pulled out of the race, citing personal reasons.

The candidates were primarily marked on five aspects — coaching philosophy, experience, achievements, communication and knowledge of modern tools.