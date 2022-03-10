Watch: Alex Carey hilariously falls into swimming pool in Karachi hotel

Australian wicketkeeper Alex Cary had a hilarious arrival at the team hotel in Karachi when he failed to realise that he was walking on the opposite side of the gate while talking to his teammates, and fell straight into a swimming pool.

The funny moment was recorded by skipper Pat Cummins, who then shared it on Instagram.

The 2nd Test match of the series will be played at Karachi’s National Stadium from March 12 to 16. After the Karachi Test, both teams will head towards Lahore for the 3rd Test match. Also, they will be playing 3 ODIs and one T20I.

The first Test match of the series didn’t conclude on a good note as the fixture ended in a tame draw. Over the period of 5 days, just 14 wickets were down. After batting first, Pakistan with the help of centuries from Imam-ul-Haq and Azhar Ali scored a mammoth 476/4 in 162 overs.

In reply to that, Australia ended their innings at 459/10. Usman Khawaja smashed 97 whereas Marnus Labuschagne scored 90. Nauman Ali starred with the ball and scalped 6 wickets.

In the 3rd innings, Pakistan’s Imam stayed unbeaten on 111 while Abdullah Shafique hit 136.

Pat Cummins condemned the Rawalpindi pitch and quoted to ESPNCricinfo, “ Turning up to a pitch that’s probably not a traditional pitch you would get here in Rawalpindi, and it’s probably clear they’ve made an effort to try and nullify the pace bowling. I think that’s a positive. And, sub-continent conditions, coming away with a draw it’s not a bad result”.